To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Tres Chiflados Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Tres Chiflados runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Turf Paradise...

"Wong does even better with claim repeaters who win at a 35% clip"

Back Tres Chiflados Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 22:36 at Turf Paradise

Ceeya Later to wave goodbye to rivals

Race 6 21:50 Turf Paradise - Ceeya Later

Ceeya Later should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished a close second to Deltray in a similar event last month. She was floated wide on the home turn, and was caught close home by the game winner. This was her debut on the main track and took to the new surface well. I think she has room for improvement and am expecting a big run. Trainer Dan Moran has a small string, but has had a winner at the meeting. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 4.03/1.

Tres Chiflados to win again

Race 8 22:36 Turf Paradise - Tres Chiflados

I am going to side with Tres Chiflados in this $3.5 non-winner of three claimer on the main track.

This gelding impressed on local debut when beating Union Brother in a $3.5 non-winner of two claimer last month. He made most of the running, and despite drifting out powered home for an easy score. This was an excellent effort and is entitled to move forward in this tougher race. Trainer Jonathan Wong is having a super meeting with a 24% strike rate. Wong does even better with claim repeaters who win at a 35% clip. The gifted Heribert Martinez rides back for connections which is another positive. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +3.57

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Ceeya Later Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 21:50 at Turf Paradise
Back Tres Chiflados Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 22:36 at Turf Paradise

TPara (US) 1st Feb (R6 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 1 February, 9.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Isle Be Gabby
Either Way
Tsuruoka
Shake It Up Tracy
Dark Dom
Ceeya Later
Cedes Dream
Ebb And Flow
Street Sonata
Good For Now
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

TPara (US) 1st Feb (R8 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 1 February, 10.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Western Warning
Magic Journey
Elusive Flame
Me
Imbettinonbrutus
Please Do Tell
He Likes Curves
Tres Chiflados
Preachinatdinner
Daddy What If
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles