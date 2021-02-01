US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Ceeya Later to wave goodbye to rivals

Race 6 21:50 Turf Paradise - Ceeya Later

Ceeya Later should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished a close second to Deltray in a similar event last month. She was floated wide on the home turn, and was caught close home by the game winner. This was her debut on the main track and took to the new surface well. I think she has room for improvement and am expecting a big run. Trainer Dan Moran has a small string, but has had a winner at the meeting. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 4.03/1.

Tres Chiflados to win again

Race 8 22:36 Turf Paradise - Tres Chiflados

I am going to side with Tres Chiflados in this $3.5 non-winner of three claimer on the main track.

This gelding impressed on local debut when beating Union Brother in a $3.5 non-winner of two claimer last month. He made most of the running, and despite drifting out powered home for an easy score. This was an excellent effort and is entitled to move forward in this tougher race. Trainer Jonathan Wong is having a super meeting with a 24% strike rate. Wong does even better with claim repeaters who win at a 35% clip. The gifted Heribert Martinez rides back for connections which is another positive. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.