US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Tuesday 16 March
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Turf Paradise with two selections from the Arizona track...
"This is tougher, but the surface switch should bring about a much improved effort"
Oculus to graduate
Race 1 20:52 Turf Paradise - Oculus
Oculus should go close in this $30k optional claimer on the turf.
This colt finished eighth to Absolute Unit in a Maiden Special Weight at Santa Anita last month. He was steadied in to the first turn, and failed to make an impact in the straight. This performance was better than it looked as the interference had an effect. He has contested some tough maidens at Santa Anita, and will find this company more to his liking. The talented Alfredo Juarez has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.
Top of the Game to bounce back
Race 3 21:20 Turf Paradise - Top of the Game
Top of the Game is taken to bounce back to form in this $12.5 optional claimer on the main track.
This gelding was a no show behind Bob's All In in a $10k optional claimer on the turf. He flashed speed before weakening out of contention some way from home. This was a disappointing effort, but his best form has been on the main track. He had previously won a minor allowance race in great style. This is tougher, but the surface switch should bring about a much improved effort. Trainer Miguel Hernandez is having a solid meeting with a 29% strike rate. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +36.28
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0
