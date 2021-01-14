US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

Big Barrel big chance

Race 3 20:45 Turf Paradise - Big Barrel

Big Barrel should prove difficult to beat in this $8.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant second to Mr. Right Now in a $20k optional claimer over this course earlier this month. He was collared inside the final furlong, and could only plug on at one pace in the closing stages. Trainer Jose Silva drops him aggressively and shortens him up in distance. Hopefully this will do the trick, as he has the form in the book to take this. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Tibby Gee ultra-tough

Race 4 21:15 Turf Paradise - Tibby Gee

Tibby Gee is my best bet of the day in this $3.5 non-winner of two on the main track.

This mare finished third to Red Noon Rising in a $10k non-winner of two over this course eight days ago. She put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenger behind the easy winner. This was a promising effort and will be suited by the slightly longer trip. Trainer Justin Evans has had a fast start to the meeting with a 33% strike rate. Evans places his horses where they can be competitive, and drops her to the bottom level. This should bring about a much improved performance and recommend backing her at 3.02/1.

