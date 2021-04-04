US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Paisano tough on drop

Race 7 00:12 Turf Paradise - Paisano

Paisano should make his presence felt in this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant fourth to Dr. Hoffman in a $20k maiden claimer at Santa Anita last month. He flashed speed, before weakening out of contention well before the entrance to the straight. He makes his local debut for trainer Justin Evans who drops him aggressively. Evans has a stellar 39% strike rate in all maiden claiming races. I think he should have enough pace to clear the field and hopefully make all. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

The Kohen to repeat

Race 8 00:40 Turf Paradise - The Kohen

I am going to side with The Kohen in this $3.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding beat Musket Powder in a $3.5 non-winner of two over this course last month. He made most of the running and had the race in safekeeping inside the final furlong. He stretches out to the mile distance, and has the pedigree to suggest it will not pose a problem. I expect jockey Luis Negron to nurse his speed on the front end, and have enough in the straight to get home. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.