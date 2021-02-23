US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

TPara (US) 23rd Feb (R1 7f Allw)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 February, 7.55pm
|Beckham James
|Tonys Tapit
|Give Em Heck Beck
|Time For Gold
|Mr. Tripledouble
|Champ Spirit
|Sebastians Boy
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Turf Paradise with two more selections...
"This was her second victory over the Turf Paradise oval this year and comes in to this race in super form"
Back Tequila Mary Race 6 at 4.57/2 in the 22:14 at Turf Paradise
Time for Gold to strike
Race 1 19:55 Turf Paradise - Time for Gold
Time for Gold is an interesting runner in this allowance race on the main track.
This Washington State bred filly won a minor Stakes race at Emerald Downs last August. She made most of the running, and was in complete control in the closing stages. Trainer Frank Lucarelli put this nice filly away, and makes her three-year-old debut today. She has been working steadily ahead of this assignment, and should be ready to do herself justice. I think she could have a productive year and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 3.55/2.
Time to toast Tequila Mary
Race 6 22:14 Turf Paradise - Tequila Mary
I am going to stick with Tequila Mary in this $10k optional claimer on the turf course.
This mare beat Dianka over this course last month. She took the lead inside the final furlong, and was well on top at the finish. This was her second victory over the Turf Paradise oval this year and comes in to this race in super form. Trainer Don Buckner is having a great meeting with limited runners. He has sent out five winners from nine starters. The talented Keivan Serrano rides back for connections. I think she has more to offer, and recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 on the exchange.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -1.82
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0
