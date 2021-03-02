US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Let's make a Real Good Deal

Race 4 21:18 Turf Paradise - Real Good Deal

Real Good Deal should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This mare beat Cede's Dream in a $3.5k non-winner of two last month. She made a huge four wide move on the home turn, and pulled clear to win with authority. She was claimed by trainer Jonathan Wong who has a 31% strike rate off the claim. Wong is an astute conditioner, and has done this column plenty of favours in the past. The in form Luis Negron has the riding assignment which is an added bonus. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Proof It a solid choice

Race 7 22:42 Turf Paradise - Proof It

Proof It is my idea of the winner of this $4k restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Fair Challenge over this course in a $6,250 claimer last month. He put in some good work in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. He makes his first start for trainer Justin Evans who drops him aggressively after claiming him. Evans has a stellar 47% strike rate with runners dropping in class after a claim. The slightly longer trip will suit, and a big run is on the cards. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.