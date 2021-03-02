To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Proof It Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Proof It runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Turf Paradise with two more selections from the Arizona track...

"Evans has a stellar 47% strike rate with runners dropping in class after a claim"

Back Proof It Race 7 at 3.55/2 in the 22:42 at Turf Paradise

Let's make a Real Good Deal

Race 4 21:18 Turf Paradise - Real Good Deal

Real Good Deal should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This mare beat Cede's Dream in a $3.5k non-winner of two last month. She made a huge four wide move on the home turn, and pulled clear to win with authority. She was claimed by trainer Jonathan Wong who has a 31% strike rate off the claim. Wong is an astute conditioner, and has done this column plenty of favours in the past. The in form Luis Negron has the riding assignment which is an added bonus. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Proof It a solid choice

Race 7 22:42 Turf Paradise - Proof It

Proof It is my idea of the winner of this $4k restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Fair Challenge over this course in a $6,250 claimer last month. He put in some good work in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. He makes his first start for trainer Justin Evans who drops him aggressively after claiming him. Evans has a stellar 47% strike rate with runners dropping in class after a claim. The slightly longer trip will suit, and a big run is on the cards. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -1.93

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Real Good Deal Race 4 at 3.02/1 in the 21:18 at Turf Paradise
Back Proof It Race 7 at 3.55/2 in the 22:42 at Turf Paradise

TPara (US) 2nd Mar (R4 1m Claim)

TPara (US) 2nd Mar (R7 6f Claim)

