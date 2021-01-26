US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday
Racing at Turf Paradise was cancelled yesterday due to adverse track conditions. Nick returns to the Arizona venue with two selections...
Back Perfectly Seasoned Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 23:14 at Turf Paradise
I'm So Adorable a beauty
Race 4 20:54 Turf Paradise - I'm So Adorable
I'm So Adorable should go close in this $7.5 maiden claimer on the main track.
This well related filly finished fifth to Truly Fabulous in a $12.5 maiden claimer at Golden Gate Fields last October. She made her move at the entrance to the straight, but did not find a great deal when pressure was applied. New trainer Molly Pearson drops her for local debut which is the right move. Pearson has a 33% strike rate with horses switching from synthetic surfaces to the main track. The extra yardage will suit and veteran rider Scott Stevens has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Perfectly Seasoned a tasty dish
Race 9 23:14 Turf Paradise - Perfectly Seasoned
Perfectly Seasoned can get back to winning ways in this $3k restricted claimer on the main track.
This mare finished second to Hit It Twice in a $6,250 claimer over this course earlier this month. She took the lead in the straight, but the winner blew right past her and had to settle for a place. She is best judged on her previous effort when winning easily at this level in early January. Trainer Dan Dennison is having a solid meeting with a 22% strike rate. The gifted Alfredo Juarez rides back for connections. This is her level and should be backed around her Morning Line price of 4.03/1.
