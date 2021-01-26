US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

I'm So Adorable a beauty

Race 4 20:54 Turf Paradise - I'm So Adorable

I'm So Adorable should go close in this $7.5 maiden claimer on the main track.

This well related filly finished fifth to Truly Fabulous in a $12.5 maiden claimer at Golden Gate Fields last October. She made her move at the entrance to the straight, but did not find a great deal when pressure was applied. New trainer Molly Pearson drops her for local debut which is the right move. Pearson has a 33% strike rate with horses switching from synthetic surfaces to the main track. The extra yardage will suit and veteran rider Scott Stevens has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Perfectly Seasoned a tasty dish

Race 9 23:14 Turf Paradise - Perfectly Seasoned

Perfectly Seasoned can get back to winning ways in this $3k restricted claimer on the main track.

This mare finished second to Hit It Twice in a $6,250 claimer over this course earlier this month. She took the lead in the straight, but the winner blew right past her and had to settle for a place. She is best judged on her previous effort when winning easily at this level in early January. Trainer Dan Dennison is having a solid meeting with a 22% strike rate. The gifted Alfredo Juarez rides back for connections. This is her level and should be backed around her Morning Line price of 4.03/1.