US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Oil Colony Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Oil Colony runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros ended the week with two winners from Aqueduct. Nick returns with two selections from Turf Paradise...

"He is not the most reliable of individuals, but can see him running a big race at a big price"

Back Oil Colony Race 8 at BSP in the 23:14 at Turf Paradise

Lebron Jane to graduate

Race 1 19:55 Turf Paradise - Lebron Jane

Lebron Jane will appreciate the ease in grade in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly was outclassed behind Who B Dat in a Stakes race over this course last month. She made a three wide move at the entrance to the straight, but failed to make an impression. This run is best forgotten as she was in way too deep. She finished third in a Maiden Special Weight at Zia Park last November which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Bart Hone drops her to a realistic level and should be rewarded with a big effort. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Oil Colony to upset

Race 8 23:14 Turf Paradise - Oil Colony

Oil Colony could run well at a big price in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding was a no show behind Coyster in a $10k maiden claimer over this course last month. He was never in the hunt and finished well beaten. This effort was disappointing to say the least, but has run well against better in the past. Last December he finished fourth in a Maiden Special Weight at Zia Park. A reproduction of that effort would see him go close. He is not the most reliable of individuals, but can see him running a big race at a big price. BSP is recommended.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +17.99

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...


Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

