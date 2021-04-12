To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Off the Books Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Off the Books runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the week with a couple of winners from Turf Paradise...

"Chambers is an astute conditioner and places his horses where they can be competitive"

Back Off the Books Race 6 at BSP in the 23:44 at Turf Paradise

Ben Wade tough on the drop

Race 5 23:16 Turf Paradise - Ben Wade

Ben Wade should prove difficult to beat in this $3.5 non-winner of three claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth to Colavito in a $12.5 claimer at Golden Gate Fields in February. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but was easily brushed aside and finished well beaten. He makes his local debut for trainer Juan Silva, who drops him aggressively and shortens him up in distance. Silva is having a solid meeting with a 22% strike rate. His work tab is nothing special, but has the form in the book to take this. Anything around his Morning Line of 3.02/1 will do.

Off the Books on course

Race 6 23:44 Turf Paradise - Off the Books

I am going to take a chance with Off the Books in this $12.5 maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth to Autism Can Do on debut over this course in January. He was heavily backed, but failed to make an impression behind the game winner. Trainer Mike Chambers add blinkers and drops him in class for his second start. Chambers is an astute conditioner and places his horses where they can be competitive. Improvement is expected and should run well at a decent price. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +42.97

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

