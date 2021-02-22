US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Gold Arrow to graduate

Race 2 20:22 Turf Paradise - Gold Arrow

Gold Arrow should go close in this $30k maiden optional claimer on the main track.

It is not often I side with a six-year-old maiden, but fits well with this group. Last June this mare finished a distant fifth to Provocation in a warm Maiden Special Weight at Santa Anita. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the pace lifted. She comes from a good family and is a half-sister to the brilliant Battle Of Midway who won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. Not surprisingly connections have kept her in training to enhance her paddock value by winning race or two. Trainer Neil Drysdale does not have many runners here, but has a record of a win and two places from three runners. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.55/2 will do.

Norwegian to relish longer trip

Race 10 00:06 Turf Paradise - Norwegian

Norwegian is worth another chance in this allowance race on the turf.

This mare finished a closing second to Sashaying Sis in a four- and -a -half furlong claimer over this course earlier this month. She ran on strongly inside the final furlong, and was gaining on the winner close home. Today she switches to the turf course and stretches out in distance. This should not pose a problem as she is a three time winner on synthetics, and is bred to handle turf. Trainer Juan Silva is having a productive meeting with a 25% strike rate. Nice to see Noel Vigil ride back for connections. She should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.