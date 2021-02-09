US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Blank It to win again

Race 3 20:28 Turf Paradise - Blank It

Blank It is my idea of the winner of this $6,250 optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Roman Rush in an $8k claimer over this course last month. He was forwardly placed throughout and took charge close home. This was an excellent effort and is entitled to move forward. This race is weaker, but attracts a competitive field for the level. Trainer Don Schnell is having a super meeting with a stellar 38% strike rate. The talented Luis Fuentes ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Newell to upset

Race 8 22:49 Turf Paradise - Newell

I am going to take a chance with Newell in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth to Inquisiteur in a $10k claimer over this course last month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. This was his local debut and first run in almost two months. I think he needed the outing, and should be a different proposition in this slightly weaker event. He put in a super piece of work a week ago and looks ready to do himself justice. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.