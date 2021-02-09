US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

TPara (US) 9th Feb (R3 6f Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 February, 8.28pm
|Back
|Lay
|Drizzy
|J Serino
|Awesome Image
|Chatterman
|Quality Line
|Blank It
|Mystical Image
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Miss Brazil won the Ruthless Stakes at Aqueduct. Nick heads to Turf Paradise with two more selections...
"He put in a super piece of work a week ago and looks ready to do himself justice"
Blank It to win again
Race 3 20:28 Turf Paradise - Blank It
Blank It is my idea of the winner of this $6,250 optional claimer on the main track.
This gelding beat Roman Rush in an $8k claimer over this course last month. He was forwardly placed throughout and took charge close home. This was an excellent effort and is entitled to move forward. This race is weaker, but attracts a competitive field for the level. Trainer Don Schnell is having a super meeting with a stellar 38% strike rate. The talented Luis Fuentes ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.
Newell to upset
Race 8 22:49 Turf Paradise - Newell
I am going to take a chance with Newell in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished fourth to Inquisiteur in a $10k claimer over this course last month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. This was his local debut and first run in almost two months. I think he needed the outing, and should be a different proposition in this slightly weaker event. He put in a super piece of work a week ago and looks ready to do himself justice. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -1.63
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 3.0
Tuesday 9 February, 8.28pm
|Back
|Lay
|Drizzy
|J Serino
|Awesome Image
|Chatterman
|Quality Line
|Blank It
|Mystical Image
Join to place betsJoin today
Tuesday 9 February, 10.49pm
|Back
|Lay
|Whispering Wind
|Coyster
|Boozymilkshakebar
|South Fresno
|Newell
|Write Itinthe Dust
|Lucky Wally
|Indys Song
|Oil Colony
|Officer Of War
|Grandpa A. C.
|Tiznow The Winner
Join to place betsJoin today