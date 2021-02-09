To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Newell Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Newell runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Miss Brazil won the Ruthless Stakes at Aqueduct. Nick heads to Turf Paradise with two more selections...

"He put in a super piece of work a week ago and looks ready to do himself justice"

Back Newell Race 8 at BSP in the 22:49 at Turf Paradise

Blank It to win again

Race 3 20:28 Turf Paradise - Blank It

Blank It is my idea of the winner of this $6,250 optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Roman Rush in an $8k claimer over this course last month. He was forwardly placed throughout and took charge close home. This was an excellent effort and is entitled to move forward. This race is weaker, but attracts a competitive field for the level. Trainer Don Schnell is having a super meeting with a stellar 38% strike rate. The talented Luis Fuentes ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Newell to upset

Race 8 22:49 Turf Paradise - Newell

I am going to take a chance with Newell in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth to Inquisiteur in a $10k claimer over this course last month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. This was his local debut and first run in almost two months. I think he needed the outing, and should be a different proposition in this slightly weaker event. He put in a super piece of work a week ago and looks ready to do himself justice. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -1.63

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 3.0

