US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

Cat in the Pulpit to graduate

Race 3 20:28 Turf Paradise - Cat in the Pulpit

Cat in the Pulpit should go close in this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.

This mare finished second to Big Enough in a $5k maiden claimer over this course last month. She ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. The stretch out to the mile distance is exactly what she needs. Trainer Justin Evans is having a cracking meeting with a 32% strike rate. Evans places his horses well and has engaged the services of veteran rider Scott Stevens. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Majestic Mountain on top

Race 9 23:24 Turf Paradise - Majestic Mountain

Majestic Mountain should make his presence felt in this $3.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fifth to Jan Jan Can in a $20k maiden claimer at Santa Anita last month. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. The winner has since won giving the form a nice boost. Trainer Justin Evans drops her aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort. The in form Luis Negron has the riding assignment. Negron has a remarkable 30% strike rate. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.