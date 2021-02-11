To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

Majestic Mountain Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Majestic Mountain runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from beautiful Turf Paradise...

"Trainer Justin Evans drops her aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort"

Back Majestic Mountain Race 9 at 3.55/2 in the 23:24 at Turf Paradise

Cat in the Pulpit to graduate

Race 3 20:28 Turf Paradise - Cat in the Pulpit

Cat in the Pulpit should go close in this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.

This mare finished second to Big Enough in a $5k maiden claimer over this course last month. She ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. The stretch out to the mile distance is exactly what she needs. Trainer Justin Evans is having a cracking meeting with a 32% strike rate. Evans places his horses well and has engaged the services of veteran rider Scott Stevens. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Majestic Mountain on top

Race 9 23:24 Turf Paradise - Majestic Mountain

Majestic Mountain should make his presence felt in this $3.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fifth to Jan Jan Can in a $20k maiden claimer at Santa Anita last month. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. The winner has since won giving the form a nice boost. Trainer Justin Evans drops her aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort. The in form Luis Negron has the riding assignment. Negron has a remarkable 30% strike rate. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -5.63

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 6
Returned: 3.0

Recommended bets

Back Cat in the Pulpit Race 3 at 3.55/2 in the 20:28 Turf Paradise
Back Majestic Mountain Race 9 at 3.55/2 in the 23:24 at Turf Paradise

TPara (US) 11th Feb (R3 1m Mdn Claim)

Thursday 11 February, 8.28pm

Back Lay
Sarahs Star
Cat In The Pulpit
Beautiful Babe
Lethal Entity
Three Chips
Street Bella
Pajama Queen
TPara (US) 11th Feb (R9 6f Mdn Claim)

Thursday 11 February, 11.24pm

Back Lay
Akuba
Lets Pardi Marti
Run And Tell Dat
Mind Changer
Navarones Sparkle
Sweet Regards
Brooklynshope
Country Classic
Dixie Chip
Merry Marie
Majestic Mountain
