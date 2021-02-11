US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

TPara (US) 11th Feb (R3 1m Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Thursday 11 February, 8.28pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sarahs Star
|Cat In The Pulpit
|Beautiful Babe
|Lethal Entity
|Three Chips
|Street Bella
|Pajama Queen
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from beautiful Turf Paradise...
"Trainer Justin Evans drops her aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort"
Back Majestic Mountain Race 9 at 3.55/2 in the 23:24 at Turf Paradise
Cat in the Pulpit to graduate
Race 3 20:28 Turf Paradise - Cat in the Pulpit
Cat in the Pulpit should go close in this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.
This mare finished second to Big Enough in a $5k maiden claimer over this course last month. She ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. The stretch out to the mile distance is exactly what she needs. Trainer Justin Evans is having a cracking meeting with a 32% strike rate. Evans places his horses well and has engaged the services of veteran rider Scott Stevens. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Majestic Mountain on top
Race 9 23:24 Turf Paradise - Majestic Mountain
Majestic Mountain should make his presence felt in this $3.5k maiden claimer on the main track.
This filly finished fifth to Jan Jan Can in a $20k maiden claimer at Santa Anita last month. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. The winner has since won giving the form a nice boost. Trainer Justin Evans drops her aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort. The in form Luis Negron has the riding assignment. Negron has a remarkable 30% strike rate. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -5.63
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 6
Returned: 3.0
Thursday 11 February, 8.28pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sarahs Star
|Cat In The Pulpit
|Beautiful Babe
|Lethal Entity
|Three Chips
|Street Bella
|Pajama Queen
Join to place betsJoin today
Thursday 11 February, 11.24pm
|Back
|Lay
|Akuba
|Lets Pardi Marti
|Run And Tell Dat
|Mind Changer
|Navarones Sparkle
|Sweet Regards
|Brooklynshope
|Country Classic
|Dixie Chip
|Merry Marie
|Majestic Mountain
Join to place betsJoin today