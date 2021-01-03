To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Juror Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Juror runs at Turf Paradise

Turf Paradise has risen from the ashes. Racing finally resumes at the Phoenix track and Nick Shiambouros has two selections from opening day...

"Sal Gonzalez has found a good opportunity for him to get off the mark"

Back Juror Race 5 at BSP in the 21:18 at Turf Paradise

Reign of Fire to torch rivals

Race 1 19:30 Turf Paradise - Reign of Fire

Reign of Fire can get us off to a good start in this allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished second to Yellow Dress in a competitive allowance at Los Alamitos last month. She was caught in a speed duel, but ran on bravely when headed inside the final furlong. She makes her debut for trainer Scott Rollins and put in a bullet work over the track last Wednesday. During the summer she ran against some talented horses at Del Mar and is suited by the conditions of this race. BSP is recommended.

Juror to lay down the law

Race 5 21:18 Turf Paradise - Juror

Juror is my idea of the winner of this interesting maiden optional claimer on the turf.

This Tapit colt finished a distant third to C Falls in a $50k maiden claimer on the main track at Los Alamitos last month. He missed the break and could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. This was his debut on the main track and clearly hated the experience. He faced better in the past, including a fourth place finish in a warm Maiden Special Weight on the turf at Santa Anita back in October. Trainer Sal Gonzalez has found a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. He should be a decent price so recommend backing him at BSP.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -3.67

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Reign of Fire Race 1 at BSP in the 19:30 at Turf Paradise
Back Juror Race 5 at BSP in the 21:18 at Turf Paradise

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles