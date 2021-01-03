US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday
Turf Paradise has risen from the ashes. Racing finally resumes at the Phoenix track and Nick Shiambouros has two selections from opening day...
"Sal Gonzalez has found a good opportunity for him to get off the mark"
Reign of Fire to torch rivals
Race 1 19:30 Turf Paradise - Reign of Fire
Reign of Fire can get us off to a good start in this allowance race on the main track.
This filly finished second to Yellow Dress in a competitive allowance at Los Alamitos last month. She was caught in a speed duel, but ran on bravely when headed inside the final furlong. She makes her debut for trainer Scott Rollins and put in a bullet work over the track last Wednesday. During the summer she ran against some talented horses at Del Mar and is suited by the conditions of this race. BSP is recommended.
Juror to lay down the law
Race 5 21:18 Turf Paradise - Juror
Juror is my idea of the winner of this interesting maiden optional claimer on the turf.
This Tapit colt finished a distant third to C Falls in a $50k maiden claimer on the main track at Los Alamitos last month. He missed the break and could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. This was his debut on the main track and clearly hated the experience. He faced better in the past, including a fourth place finish in a warm Maiden Special Weight on the turf at Santa Anita back in October. Trainer Sal Gonzalez has found a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. He should be a decent price so recommend backing him at BSP.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -3.67
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0