US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Tuesday 16 February, 8.22pm
Nick Shiambouros heads to Turf Paradise with two selections from the Tuesday card...
"The slightly longer trip is exactly what he needs, and there should be enough pace to set up his closing kick"
Al Rhythm to hit the right note
Race 2 20:22 Turf Paradise - Al Rhythm
Al Rhythm is my idea of the winner of this $4k claimer on the main track.
This seven-year-old finished down the field behind Colorful Colorado in a $10k claimer at Zia Park last November. He was never in the hunt and finished well beaten. He has been placed against better, and won at the $5k level last spring. Trainer Justin Evans is having a fantastic meeting, and has made this column a fair bit of money in the past. Evans drops him aggressively for his local debut, and has a stellar 32% strike rate. Hopefully he will be able to overcome the drop in distance, and lay close to the lead before pouncing in the straight. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.
Izeright front and centre
Race 6 22:13 Turf Paradise - Izeright
Izeright is an interesting runner in this $30k optional claimer on the main track.
This gelding caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Superduty Justice in a similar event over this course last month. He made a seven wide - move on the home turn and finished the race with good energy. This was a promising first effort and is entitled to improve a fair bit. The slightly longer trip is exactly what he needs, and there should be enough pace to set up his closing kick. Bart Hone has a 21% strike rate at the meeting, and the talented Isaias Enriquez rides back for connections. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -.18
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0
