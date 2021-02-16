US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Izeright Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Izeright runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros heads to Turf Paradise with two selections from the Tuesday card...

"The slightly longer trip is exactly what he needs, and there should be enough pace to set up his closing kick"

Back Izeright Race 6 at BSP in the 22:13 at Turf Paradise

Al Rhythm to hit the right note

Race 2 20:22 Turf Paradise - Al Rhythm

Al Rhythm is my idea of the winner of this $4k claimer on the main track.

This seven-year-old finished down the field behind Colorful Colorado in a $10k claimer at Zia Park last November. He was never in the hunt and finished well beaten. He has been placed against better, and won at the $5k level last spring. Trainer Justin Evans is having a fantastic meeting, and has made this column a fair bit of money in the past. Evans drops him aggressively for his local debut, and has a stellar 32% strike rate. Hopefully he will be able to overcome the drop in distance, and lay close to the lead before pouncing in the straight. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Izeright front and centre

Race 6 22:13 Turf Paradise - Izeright

Izeright is an interesting runner in this $30k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Superduty Justice in a similar event over this course last month. He made a seven wide - move on the home turn and finished the race with good energy. This was a promising first effort and is entitled to improve a fair bit. The slightly longer trip is exactly what he needs, and there should be enough pace to set up his closing kick. Bart Hone has a 21% strike rate at the meeting, and the talented Isaias Enriquez rides back for connections. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -.18

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Al Rhythm Race 2 at 4.03/1 in the 20:22 at Turf Paradise
Back Izeright Race 6 at BSP in the 22:13 at Turf Paradise

TPara (US) 16th Feb (R2 5f Claim)

Tuesday 16 February, 8.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Al Rhythm
Ton Eighty
Heza Maneater
I B Ez
Put Your Pants On
Bubba Nightlinger
Solid Gold Bar
TPara (US) 16th Feb (R6 6f Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 16 February, 10.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Just Pick It Up
Chuckies Chance
Theonetobeat
Our Hy Roller
Sir Deputy
Izeright
Saturday Value
Devils Workshop
