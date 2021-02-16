US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Al Rhythm to hit the right note

Race 2 20:22 Turf Paradise - Al Rhythm

Al Rhythm is my idea of the winner of this $4k claimer on the main track.

This seven-year-old finished down the field behind Colorful Colorado in a $10k claimer at Zia Park last November. He was never in the hunt and finished well beaten. He has been placed against better, and won at the $5k level last spring. Trainer Justin Evans is having a fantastic meeting, and has made this column a fair bit of money in the past. Evans drops him aggressively for his local debut, and has a stellar 32% strike rate. Hopefully he will be able to overcome the drop in distance, and lay close to the lead before pouncing in the straight. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Izeright front and centre

Race 6 22:13 Turf Paradise - Izeright

Izeright is an interesting runner in this $30k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Superduty Justice in a similar event over this course last month. He made a seven wide - move on the home turn and finished the race with good energy. This was a promising first effort and is entitled to improve a fair bit. The slightly longer trip is exactly what he needs, and there should be enough pace to set up his closing kick. Bart Hone has a 21% strike rate at the meeting, and the talented Isaias Enriquez rides back for connections. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.