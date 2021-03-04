US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

Grand Air a tough customer

Race 4 21:33 Turf Paradise - Grand Air

Grand Air should prove difficult to beat in this $7.5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Sorriso in a $10k optional claimer over this course last month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but was no match for the easy winner. This was his first run in four months any may have needed it. High percentage trainer Justin Evans drops him in class, and gives him an extra furlong to work with. Leading rider Luis Negron rides back for connections. Negron is riding brilliantly and has an incredible 32% strike rate at the meeting. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Foxy Carmela to upset

Race 6 22:33 Turf Paradise - Foxy Carmela

Foxy Carmela could run well at a decent price in this $3.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished third to Betty C over this course in January. She stumbled badly at the start, and failed to land a blow behind the easy winner. This run is best forgotten as she lost all chance as the gates opened. Last year at Golden Gate Fields she won a $5k maiden claimer in game fashion. She is lightly raced and should have more to offer. I think she is worth another chance at this level, and will be a nice price. BSP is recommended.