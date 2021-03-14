US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

TPara (US) 15th Mar (R1 6f Claim)Show Hide
Monday 15 March, 8.25pm
Nick Shiambouros ended the week on a high when his only selection Hometown won at Aqueduct. Nick heads to Turf Paradise with two more fancies...
"Trainer Jonathan Wong is having a super meeting with a 26% strike rate and the brilliant Luis Negron rides back for connections"
Back Don’s Final Final Race 6 at BSP in the 22:44 at Turf Paradise
Blank It worth another go
Race 1 20:25 Turf Paradise - Blank It
I am going to give Blank It another chance in this $6,250 restricted claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished down the field behind Gray Admiral over this course earlier this month. He had a squeak on the home turn, but quickly weakened out of contention. He did not get home over the mile trip, and trainer Don Schnell wisely drops him back to six furlongs. Back in February he finished third in a $10K optional claimer which reads well in the context of this race. He will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
Don's Final Final to win again
Race 6 22:44 Turf Paradise - Don's Final Final
Don's Final Final should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of three on the main track.
This colt beat Keen James in a $3.5 non-winner of two over this course last month. He made most of the running and drew right away in the closing stages to win impressively. This was a career best, and should be able to handle the class hike. Trainer Jonathan Wong is having a super meeting with a 26% strike rate and the brilliant Luis Negron rides back for connections. This is a competitive race for the level so BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +38.28
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0
