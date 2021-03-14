To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Don's Final Final Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Don's Final Final runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros ended the week on a high when his only selection Hometown won at Aqueduct. Nick heads to Turf Paradise with two more fancies...

"Trainer Jonathan Wong is having a super meeting with a 26% strike rate and the brilliant Luis Negron rides back for connections"

Back Don’s Final Final Race 6 at BSP in the 22:44 at Turf Paradise

Blank It worth another go

Race 1 20:25 Turf Paradise - Blank It

I am going to give Blank It another chance in this $6,250 restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Gray Admiral over this course earlier this month. He had a squeak on the home turn, but quickly weakened out of contention. He did not get home over the mile trip, and trainer Don Schnell wisely drops him back to six furlongs. Back in February he finished third in a $10K optional claimer which reads well in the context of this race. He will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.


Don's Final Final to win again

Race 6 22:44 Turf Paradise - Don's Final Final

Don's Final Final should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This colt beat Keen James in a $3.5 non-winner of two over this course last month. He made most of the running and drew right away in the closing stages to win impressively. This was a career best, and should be able to handle the class hike. Trainer Jonathan Wong is having a super meeting with a 26% strike rate and the brilliant Luis Negron rides back for connections. This is a competitive race for the level so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +38.28

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

