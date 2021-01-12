To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Brickbat Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Brickbat runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros returns to Turf Paradise with two more selections from the Tuesday card...

"The extra yardage will suit, and trainer Justin Evans has started the meeting in great style with five winners on the board"

Back Brickbat Race 6 at 6.05/1 in the 21:56 at Turf Paradise

Midnight Reverie to shine

Race 4 20:56 Turf Paradise - Midnight Reverie

Midnight Reverie is my idea of the winner of this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a $25k optional claimer at Indiana Downs last November. This run is best forgotten as he stumbled badly at the start and failed to recover. He faced better in the past, including a close second in a $25k optional claimer over this course last February. Trainer Dan McFarlane has worked him steadily over the course, including two bullet works last month. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at BSP.

Brickbat a tough customer

Race 6 21:56 Turf Paradise - Brickbat

Brickbat should run well at a decent price in this $3,500 non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Mr. Paytience in a $20k optional claimer last week. He ran on well in the closing stages, but was no match for the easy winner. This was a super effort and should have more to offer. The extra yardage will suit, and trainer Justin Evans has started the meeting in great style with five winners on the board. He fits well with this group and recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 6.05/1.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -2.74

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Midnight Reverie Race 4 at BSP in the 20:56 at Turf Paradise
Back Brickbat Race 6 at 6.05/1 in the 21:56 at Turf Paradise

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles