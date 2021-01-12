US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Midnight Reverie to shine

Race 4 20:56 Turf Paradise - Midnight Reverie

Midnight Reverie is my idea of the winner of this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a $25k optional claimer at Indiana Downs last November. This run is best forgotten as he stumbled badly at the start and failed to recover. He faced better in the past, including a close second in a $25k optional claimer over this course last February. Trainer Dan McFarlane has worked him steadily over the course, including two bullet works last month. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at BSP.

Brickbat a tough customer

Race 6 21:56 Turf Paradise - Brickbat

Brickbat should run well at a decent price in this $3,500 non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Mr. Paytience in a $20k optional claimer last week. He ran on well in the closing stages, but was no match for the easy winner. This was a super effort and should have more to offer. The extra yardage will suit, and trainer Justin Evans has started the meeting in great style with five winners on the board. He fits well with this group and recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 6.05/1.