US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Norwegian to upset

Race 2 19:58 Turf Paradise - Norwegian

I am going to take a chance with Norwegian in this $5k optional claimer on the main track.

This mare finished third to Old Toy in a slightly better race over this course last month. She ran on strongly, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was her course debut, and first run in almost two months. I think she needed the outing and should strip fitter. There is plenty of pace in the race, which should play to her strengths. Trainer Juan Silva is having a solid meeting with a 21% strike rate. She has a bit to find with a couple of these, but should have more to offer. BSP is recommended.

Brickbat to repeat

Race 6 21:50 Turf Paradise - Brickbat

Brickbat should go close in this $3.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding was most impressive when beating Dandy Van in a $3.5k non-winner of two last month. He drew well clear in the straight to win with any amount in hand. Not surprisingly he attracted plenty of interest at the claim box. He makes his first start for trainer M. L. Pierce who has a 20% strike rate with claimers. The in form Louis Negron rides back for connections which is another positive. Anything around his Morning Line price of 2.89/5 will do.