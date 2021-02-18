US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Blank It Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Blank It runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Lady Breanna won at Tampa Bay Downs. With racing abandoned at Aqueduct Nick heads to Turf Paradise with two selections...

"I think he will benefit from the shorter trip and am expecting a big effort"

Back Blank It Race 7 at BSP in the 22:45 at Turf Paradise

No stopping Call Waiting

Race 3 20:50 Turf Paradise - Call Waiting

Call Waiting should make his presence felt in this $8.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth to Big League Benny in a $20k optional claimer over this course last month. He made a seven wide move at the entrance to the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. This was his second start after being away from the races for a year. He was Stakes placed as a three-year-old but appears to have lost his way. Trainer Kory Owens drops him aggressively and should be more competitive against these. He should be a fair price so BSP is recommended.

Blank It to get it done

Race 7 22:45 Turf Paradise - Blank It

I am going to give Blank It another chance in this $7.5 optional claimer on the main track. This gelding finished second to Quality Line over this course earlier this month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but the winner pulled out more near the line. The front two finished clear of the remainder. I think he will benefit from the shorter trip and am expecting a big effort. Trainer Don Schnell is having a super meeting with a 33% strike rate, and the talented Luis Fuentes rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +.82

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 3.0

Recommended bets

Back Call Waiting Race 3 at BSP in the 20:50 at Turf Paradise
Back Blank It Race 7 at BSP in the 22:45 at Turf Paradise

TPara (US) 18th Feb (R3 6f Claim)

Thursday 18 February, 8.50pm

Market rules

TPara (US) 18th Feb (R7 6f Claim)

Thursday 18 February, 10.45pm

Market rules

