US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

No stopping Call Waiting

Race 3 20:50 Turf Paradise - Call Waiting

Call Waiting should make his presence felt in this $8.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth to Big League Benny in a $20k optional claimer over this course last month. He made a seven wide move at the entrance to the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. This was his second start after being away from the races for a year. He was Stakes placed as a three-year-old but appears to have lost his way. Trainer Kory Owens drops him aggressively and should be more competitive against these. He should be a fair price so BSP is recommended.

Blank It to get it done

Race 7 22:45 Turf Paradise - Blank It

I am going to give Blank It another chance in this $7.5 optional claimer on the main track. This gelding finished second to Quality Line over this course earlier this month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but the winner pulled out more near the line. The front two finished clear of the remainder. I think he will benefit from the shorter trip and am expecting a big effort. Trainer Don Schnell is having a super meeting with a 33% strike rate, and the talented Luis Fuentes rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.