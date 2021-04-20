US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Turf Paradise (US) 20th Apr (R3 1m Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 April, 10.20pm
|Blame It On Rio
|Meta J
|The Third Ring
|Mcentire
|Oxbow Park
|Barelystillcounts
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Turf Paradise with two more selections from the Tuesday card...
"There is plenty of pace in the race, which will suit his customary closing kick"
No Blame here
Race 3 22:20 Turf Paradise - Blame It On Rio
Blame It On Rio should open his account in this $30k maiden optional claimer on the turf.
This Blame gelding finished a close third to Provost in a similar event on the main track last month. He made a strong three wide move at the entrance to the straight, and was gaining on the winner close home. Trainer Robertino Diodoro switches him to the turf and stretches him out. He is bred to handle turf, and should move forward in this company. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Blank It to bounce back
Race 4 22:48 Turf Paradise - Blank It
I am going to give Blank It another chance in this $5k claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished fifth to Fair Challenge in a $8k restricted claimer over this course last month. He made a little progress in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He won a $7.5k claimer at Zia Park last December, which reads well in the context of this race. There is plenty of pace in the race, which will suit his customary closing kick. He will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +44.8
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0
