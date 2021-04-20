To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Turf Paradise with two more selections from the Tuesday card...

No Blame here

Race 3 22:20 Turf Paradise - Blame It On Rio

Blame It On Rio should open his account in this $30k maiden optional claimer on the turf.

This Blame gelding finished a close third to Provost in a similar event on the main track last month. He made a strong three wide move at the entrance to the straight, and was gaining on the winner close home. Trainer Robertino Diodoro switches him to the turf and stretches him out. He is bred to handle turf, and should move forward in this company. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Blank It to bounce back

Race 4 22:48 Turf Paradise - Blank It

I am going to give Blank It another chance in this $5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth to Fair Challenge in a $8k restricted claimer over this course last month. He made a little progress in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He won a $7.5k claimer at Zia Park last December, which reads well in the context of this race. There is plenty of pace in the race, which will suit his customary closing kick. He will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +44.8

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Blame It On Rio Race 3 at 3.02/1 in the 22:20 at Turf Paradise
Back Blank It Race 4 at BSP in the 22:48 at Turf Paradise

