To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Blank It Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Blank It runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Wicked Trick won at Aqueduct. Nick heads to Turf Paradise with two more selections...

"Jockey Luis Fuentes should have him forwardly placed, before pouncing in the straight"

Back Blank It Race 9 at BSP in the 23:38 at Turf Paradise

India Wilkes to shine

Race 8 23:10 Turf Paradise - India Wilkes

India Wilkes should make her presence felt in this $3.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This well related filly finished a close second to Abbie's Way at Zia Park last October. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but ran out of petrol close home. She faced better in the past, and will appreciate the slight drop in class and the shorter trip. Trainer Martin Valdez-Cabrat has a small string, but has notched up a couple of winners at the meeting. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Blank It to relish extra distance

Race 9 23:38 Turf Paradise - Blank It

I am going to give Blank It another chance in this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Sorriso in a $10k optional claimer over this course last month. He ran on strongly in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. He will appreciate the return to the mile trip and the ease in grade. Trainer Don Schnell is having a super meeting with a 27% strike rate. Jockey Luis Fuentes should have him forwardly placed, before pouncing in the straight. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +.07

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...


Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back India Wilkes Race 8 at 4.57/2 in the 23:10 at Turf Paradise
Back Blank It Race 9 at BSP in the 23:38 at Turf Paradise

TPara (US) 1st Mar (R8 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 1 March, 11.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Keanna
Sweet Sassafrassy
Attilas Tattle
Quite A Starlett
Please Zip It
Blue Lizzy
Blue Gessami
Oye Como Va
India Wilkes
Friendswithbourbon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

TPara (US) 1st Mar (R9 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 1 March, 11.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blank It
No Supah For You
Purely Political
Ol Drunk Daddy
Gray Admiral
Mad Luther
Kona Coast
Surprsinglyperfect
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles