US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

India Wilkes to shine

Race 8 23:10 Turf Paradise - India Wilkes

India Wilkes should make her presence felt in this $3.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This well related filly finished a close second to Abbie's Way at Zia Park last October. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but ran out of petrol close home. She faced better in the past, and will appreciate the slight drop in class and the shorter trip. Trainer Martin Valdez-Cabrat has a small string, but has notched up a couple of winners at the meeting. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Blank It to relish extra distance

Race 9 23:38 Turf Paradise - Blank It

I am going to give Blank It another chance in this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Sorriso in a $10k optional claimer over this course last month. He ran on strongly in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. He will appreciate the return to the mile trip and the ease in grade. Trainer Don Schnell is having a super meeting with a 27% strike rate. Jockey Luis Fuentes should have him forwardly placed, before pouncing in the straight. BSP is recommended.