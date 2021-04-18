To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Monday

Big League Benny Turf Paradise
Today's best bet Big League Benny runs at Turf Paradise

Nick Shiambouros heads to Turf Paradise with two selections from the Arizona course...

"This is tougher, but feel he is up to the task"

Back Big League Benny Race 7 at BSP in the 00:12 at Turf Paradise

Keeponrockinmebaby to roll



Race 6 23:44 Turf Paradise - Keeponrockinmebaby


Keeponrockinmebaby should open her account in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a close second to Quandary in a $10k maiden claimer over this course earlier this month. She established a clear lead in the home straight, but was caught close home by the game winner. Trainer Bobbie Grissom drops her in class and gives her an extra half furlong to work with. She should be able to clear the field and hopefully make all. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Big League Benny a big chance

Race 7 00:12 Turf Paradise - Big League Benny

Big League Benny is my idea of the winner of this interesting $30k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt beat Eddy Forever in a decent allowance race over this course last month. He took the lead in the straight, and quickly had the race in safekeeping. This was a super effort from this improving individual, and should have more to offer. Trainer Robertino Diodoro has given him a nice break and has been working well ahead of his return. Diodoro boasts an impressive 38% strike rate, and the talented Glenn Corbett rides back for connections. This is tougher, but feel he is up to the task. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +46.8

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...


Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

