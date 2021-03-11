US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Thursday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the Wednesday card at Turf Paradise...

"Strictly on the book she has a bit to find with a few of these, but her recent work tab is encouraging"

Back Alberta Sun Race 6 at 4.57/2 in the 22:25 at Turf Paradise

Boisterous Rascal to make some noise

Race 3 20:58 Turf Paradise - Boisterous Rascal

I am going to take a chance with Boisterous Rascal in this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Newell in a $5k maiden claimer last month. He was checked as he was making his run, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. I would not say he was unlucky, but would have made things interesting at the very least. He is worth another chance and the slight drop in class will help. The gifted Luis Fuentes has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Alberta Sun to bounce back

Race 6 22:25 Turf Paradise - Alberta Sun

Alberta Sun is my idea of the winner of this interesting Stakes race on the main track.

This filly finished fourth to Who B Dat in a Stakes race over this course last month. She made some progress inside the final furlong, but failed to deliver a challenge. This performance was a little disappointing. She had previously beaten Ring of Fire in great style back in January. Strictly on the book she has a bit to find with a few of these, but her recent work tab is encouraging. Trainer Robertino Diodoro is having a cracking meeting with a 34% strike rate. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +22:99

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 6
Returned: 11

