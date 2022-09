Today's most backed horse is Pearl Eye who runs in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton. The two-year-old has been heavily backed in from 10/1 into 9/4 this morning.

Darryll Holland's horse has only had three runs to date, reading 5-0-6 - which admittedly is not exactly eye catching form.

No. 3 (9) Pearl Eye SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

However, this is the first time Pearl Eye is going beyond sprint trips and the market suggests the extra furlong is exactly what is required.

It's worth pointing out that his trainer has had three runners at today's venue in the last two weeks, returning one winner, one second place and another in last - but that horse was 125/1, which can easily be dismissed.

Jockey Jason Watson hasn't had much luck with just one winner from his last 38 rides, but that did come on the all weather at Newcastle last night, which may well have boosted his confidence heading into his four rides at Wolverhampton this evening.

Pearl Eye's main market rival is Man Made Of Smoke, who remains on a competitive mark now back up in trip and can be backed at 5.04/1. However, David Evans' horse remains a maiden after eight runs, beaten at 7/2 or shorter on three occasions and isn't one to rely on, even in this rather weak contest.

The punters have spoken and the huge gamble on Pearl Eye has caught plenty of attention and the two-year-old's price is worth monitoring throughout the day.

You can back Pearl Eye to win 19:00 Wolverhampton at 9/4 right here.