Today's most supported horse is Lady Ursula who is running in the Yarmouth 14.25. Despite opening at 34.033/1, that price has long gone and she is now 9.08/1 to prevail.

Lady Ursula was very green on debut when 67.066/1 at Haydock over the 6f trip, finishing 11th of 13.

No. 8 (1) Lady Ursula (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 15 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

It's pretty obvious to say but a significant step up in trip is required this afternoon but Betfair punters have been backing her in their numbers to do exactly that.

A positive this afternoon is that Hollie Doyle takes the ride, who will still be on a high from her victory on board Trueshan at Ascot on Saturday.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes hasn't had a winner from his last 11 runners, but he has had three horses finish in the places, including Iconique at 29.028/1 at Chelmsford.

Top of the market is George Boughey's Casamigos 2.757/4, and William Buick is in the saddle this afternoon.

Having finished fourth on debut at Wolverhampton by less than a length, and the form of that race is working out well.

Next in line is Aunt Violet 3.02/1 who has had three runs to date, finishing 2nd, 3rd and 10th. A line can potentially be put through her latest run over the extended 7f trip, although she still has a bit to prove in order to come out on top and shed her maiden tag this afternoon.

However, the Betfair punters have spoken and believe Lady Ursula can vastly improve this afternoon and win.