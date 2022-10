Extra Place Special race on the Betfair Sportsbook

Maiden backed to prevail in soft conditions

25/1 into 11/1 this morning

Today's most backed horse is Mrs Bagerran to win the 14:10 County Store Handicap at Catterick this afternoon. The four-year-old is now 12.011/1 to come out on top, having opened at 26.025/1.

After 23 runs, Mrs Bagerran has yet to get her head in front, finishing second twice and third twice, too.

No. 10 (5) Mrs Bagerran (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Tracy Waggott

Jockey: Dale Swift

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 49

However, Betfair punters firmly believe today will be her day, and the return to turf should spark improvement after a disappointing run on the all-weather at Newcastle last week.

The four-year-old finished half a length second at Newcastle earlier this month, and was then the 4.03/1 favourite next time out at Musselburgh.

Despite being favourite, she weakened when leading one furlong out and finished fifth.

However, there was market support for her that day and in similar conditions today, Betfair punters are staying loyal in hope she can see out the trip this afternoon.

Tim Easterby's Prayer Matt has been backed into favouritism, having finished third at Musselburgh 15 days ago. However, after 16 runs and remaining a maiden, the 4.57/2 price looks rather skinny in a field which has multiple course and distance winners.

Next in the market is Zoom Star 5.04/1, who won this race 12 months ago and is one to note if there's a market move in the lead up to the race.

However, Betfair punters haven't been keen to back Zoom Star this morning due to the fact the four-year-old hasn't performed well of late.



Having only had three runs since winning this race last year, Zoom Star has finished 6th, 3rd and 11th - a disappointing run at Southwell at the beginning of the month.

It might have been a prep run for Bryan Smart's horse, but Betfair punters have spoken and believe Mrs Bagerran is the one to be on at Catterick.