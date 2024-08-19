Tuesday Racing Tips: Overture has excellent claims say Timeform

Big Sip can open his account

Keep progressive Bethell runner on side

Overture very much the one to beat

Andrew Balding is the leading trainer at Kempton this season with 17 wins at a strike rate of 19%, while 40 of his 91 runners at the track have also placed.

He sends just one runner to Kempton on Tuesday afternoon and that is Big Sip, who goes in the mile novice event (15:10). Big Sip is bred to be useful - he's out of a half-sister to high-class Dream of Dreams - and showed plenty to work on when runner-up over seven furlongs at this course in June.

He was well supported and confirmed that promise when running to a similar level at Ascot last time, still not looking the finished article, and staying on at just the one pace at the finish. The step up to a mile seems sure to suit and there should be even more to come from him.

Recommended Bet Back Big Sip in the 15:10 Kempton SBK 4/6

Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez can boast a 67% strike rate when teaming up together at Wolverhampton and they appear to have an excellent chance with Oolong Poobong on her handicap debut.

Oolong Poobong shaped well despite showing clear signs of inexperience on her debut at Haydock in July and she showed the benefit of that initial experience when opening her account at Newcastle earlier this month.

She defied weakness in the market that day, but she won with a fair bit in hand that day, and the runner-up has since run well in defeat. An opening mark of 75 may well underestimate her and there should be plenty more progress in her.

Recommended Bet Back Oolong Poobong SBK 5/2

Overture was a typical backward two-year-old from this yard last season, but she has progressed well in handicaps this year, still looking inexperienced on her return and probably not suited by the drop to seven furlongs at Chepstow next time.

She looked particularly well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter when opening her account at Yarmouth this month, though, still a touch raw but seeing the trip out thoroughly in a truly-run race and leaving the impression she's got more to offer over middle distances.

Overture has a smart pedigree and she is strongly fancied to defy a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights now fitted with first-time cheekpieces.