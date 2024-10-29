Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Racing Tips: Midnight's Dream well handicapped say Timeform

Newcastle Racecourse
Timeform's bet of the day on Tuesday comes from Newcastle

Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Catterick, Chepstow and Newcastle on Tuesday...

Lennox can provide Eustace with a first Catterick winner

Harry Eustace took over the training license from his father, James, in 2021 and, in that time, he's had only five runners at Catterick, but Lennox must have an excellent chance of providing him with his first winner at the track.

He is from the family of very smart James Garfield and he bumped into a couple of promising sorts earlier this year before opening his account in good style in an 11 furlong maiden at Southwell last month, justifying strong support and doing so in good style.

The ground will likely be on the soft side at Catterick, so he does need to prove himself in testing conditions, but he's totally unexposed over middle distances, likely has even more to offer, and a mark of 81 shouldn't be beyond him back in handicap company - he has the + sign attached to his Timeform rating, denoting there should be better to come.

Recommended Bet

Back Lennox in the 13:42 Catterick

SBK7/4

Wot You Wearing can build on promising reappearance

An open handicap chase, but Wot You Wearing can boast an unbeaten record at Chepstow, with both of his wins coming over this course and distance, the latest in November last year from a 10lb lower mark.

He confirmed himself in top form on his return from eight months off when beaten a head at Hereford a fortnight ago, settled in the rear and kept wide, not so fluent at the third last but responding well to pressure from there.

Wot You Wearing was produced to lead in the straight and looked set to assert - he traded a 1.04 in-running on Betfair - but he was unable to shake off the eventual winner, just edged out on the run-in. He is 3lb higher now, but the return to this shorter trip will help, and he also has cheekpieces back on to sharpen him up further. It is also worth noting that his trainer, Robert Stephens, is in terrific form, with three of his last six runners all winning.

Recommended Bet

Back Wot You Wearing in the 15:45 Chepstow

SBK10/3

Midnight's Dream figures on a handy mark

Midnight's Dream was a pricey yearling and was strong in the betting for his handicap debut at Thirsk last month despite not really setting the world alight in his qualifying runs.

He proved a disappointment on that occasion, but he very much caught the eye back on the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month, producing his best effort to date and deserving extra credit for finishing as close as he did from his position in a steadily-run race.

Midnight's Dream wasn't best away from the stalls, but he settled in midfield and finished well from further back in a race where the winner and runner-up were at the forefront throughout. His performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he's expected to prove himself well handicapped now with the step up to a mile sure to suit.

Recommended Bet

Back Midnight's Dream in the 17:30 Newcastle

SBK9/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon

  • Max Liu
Betfair racing cheat sheet
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner sweet on a trio of sprinters at Ripon at odds up to 10/1

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
ITV Races

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  • James Mackie
Newbury Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinter to break his maiden at Windsor

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor