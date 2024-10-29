Tuesday Racing Tips: Midnight's Dream well handicapped say Timeform

Lennox a horse to follow

Wot You Wearing can win again at Chepstow

Midnight's Dream can open his account

Harry Eustace took over the training license from his father, James, in 2021 and, in that time, he's had only five runners at Catterick, but Lennox must have an excellent chance of providing him with his first winner at the track.

He is from the family of very smart James Garfield and he bumped into a couple of promising sorts earlier this year before opening his account in good style in an 11 furlong maiden at Southwell last month, justifying strong support and doing so in good style.

The ground will likely be on the soft side at Catterick, so he does need to prove himself in testing conditions, but he's totally unexposed over middle distances, likely has even more to offer, and a mark of 81 shouldn't be beyond him back in handicap company - he has the + sign attached to his Timeform rating, denoting there should be better to come.

Recommended Bet Back Lennox in the 13:42 Catterick SBK 7/4

An open handicap chase, but Wot You Wearing can boast an unbeaten record at Chepstow, with both of his wins coming over this course and distance, the latest in November last year from a 10lb lower mark.

He confirmed himself in top form on his return from eight months off when beaten a head at Hereford a fortnight ago, settled in the rear and kept wide, not so fluent at the third last but responding well to pressure from there.

Wot You Wearing was produced to lead in the straight and looked set to assert - he traded a 1.04 in-running on Betfair - but he was unable to shake off the eventual winner, just edged out on the run-in. He is 3lb higher now, but the return to this shorter trip will help, and he also has cheekpieces back on to sharpen him up further. It is also worth noting that his trainer, Robert Stephens, is in terrific form, with three of his last six runners all winning.

Recommended Bet Back Wot You Wearing in the 15:45 Chepstow SBK 10/3

Midnight's Dream was a pricey yearling and was strong in the betting for his handicap debut at Thirsk last month despite not really setting the world alight in his qualifying runs.

He proved a disappointment on that occasion, but he very much caught the eye back on the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month, producing his best effort to date and deserving extra credit for finishing as close as he did from his position in a steadily-run race.

Midnight's Dream wasn't best away from the stalls, but he settled in midfield and finished well from further back in a race where the winner and runner-up were at the forefront throughout. His performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he's expected to prove himself well handicapped now with the step up to a mile sure to suit.

Recommended Bet Back Midnight's Dream in the 17:30 Newcastle SBK 9/4

