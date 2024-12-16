Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a ratings choice

Imperial Jade caught the eye last time

In-form Volenti can win again

Longhaired General sets a lofty form standard

Imperial Jade opened her account over hurdles at Chepstow on her final start of the 2022/23 season and, though she was largely disappointing last season, she hasn't shaped badly in two starts so far this.

Her handicap mark has eased as a result of her poor performances last campaign but she took a step back in the right direction on her return in October, and she caught the eye on her latest start over this course and distance.

Imperial Jade was awarded the Horses In Focus Flag after that performance, marking herself as a horse to look out for. She was unlucky not to finish closer back up in trip, shuffled back on the home turn and losing her position just as she was making headway, then she rallied again from the second-last. Imperial Jade races from the same mark now and with better luck in-running, she can prove herself well handicapped.

Recommended Bet Back Imperial Jade in the 15:45 Wincanton SBK 5/1

Volenti has raised his game since joining Ben Haslam earlier this year, and he has taken particularly well to Newcastle, his form figures at this track reading 32121, with both of his wins coming over this course and distance, including on his latest start last week.

Volenti had bumped into a very well treated rival who returned to form back on the all-weather on his previous start and confirmed himself a horse on the up by quickly resuming winning ways. That was a career-best effort, and he did well to reel in a filly at the top of her game, produced to lead well inside the final furlong and that pair also pulled clear of the remainder.

That looks solid form for the grade, while the timefigure he recorded adds further substance. He is top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and looks very interesting turned out under a 5lb penalty kept to this venue, a track which clearly suits his run style well.

Recommended Bet Back Volenti in the 16:30 at Newcastle SBK 11/8

On Timeform's scale, there isn't a Flat trainer in the country at this time in better form than Craig Lidster, and he has an excellent chance of recording another win with Longhaired General.

He has raced solely on turf so far, but has some fairly useful form to his name, making his debut in a race won by a now-smart performer and also bumping into Lead Artist on his next start at York.

Longhaired General also finished runner-up to a couple of useful sorts on his next two starts at Thirsk, and had excuses when beaten at short odds at Redcar when last seen in July.

That was run on good to firm ground and he was found to be lame after the race having led until over a furlong out. Longhaired General has been freshened up since and sets a healthy standard on form on his return, while he also represents a trainer that is in top form.

Recommended Bet Back Longhaired General in the 17:00 Newcastle SBK 10/11

