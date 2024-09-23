Tuesday Racing Tips: Get With Skelton runner at Warwick say Timeform
Nic Doggett outlines the Timeform view on the action at Beverley and Warwick on Tuesday...
-
Get With It still unexposed for new yard
-
Osborne runner the one to beat
-
Side with well-handicapped O'Meara gelding
13:47 Warwick - Get With It hard to beat
Get With It (Ire)
- J: Tristan Durrell
- T: Dan Skelton
- F: 665554-42
This drop in trip isn't certain to suit Get With It but it surely won't be long before he opens his account for Dan Skelton and he's still comfortably the most persuasive option.
Fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, the nine-year-old tops Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings having shaped well when 1½ lengths second to Getthepot at Worcester last time, conceding first run to the front-running winner.
Formerly trained by Rose Dobbin, Get With It hasn't been with the yard for long but already looks one to follow.
15:20 Beverley - Emaraaty Ana given the nod over Clarendon House
Emaraaty Ana
- J: Saffie Osborne
- T: Jamie Osborne
- F: 31-517853
Emaraaty Ana, who won a local Group 3 Dukhan Sprint at Doha in February, went close in the Beverley Bullet over C&D three weeks ago and could be hard to beat if replicating that effort on these terms now down in grade.
The experienced eight-year-old looked more his old self that day on the Westwood and is fancied to make the most of the weight he gets here.
Clarendon House is the class rival and would have a good chance of conceding weight all-round at his best, but has been having real trouble at the start this season; a visor is applied in the hope it will aid his focus.
16:30 Beverley - Side with Capital Guarantee
Capital Guarantee (Ire)
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 00059992
Capital Guarantee, who recorded a hat-trick last summer, strikes as a really well handicapped sort following last week's second at Thirsk.
Sporting cheekpieces for the first time, the David O'Meara-trained four-year-old did too much too soon having been well backed.
Representing an in-form yard, he looks set for another big run off the same mark.
Bottom-weight Captain Corelli bids for a four-timer and is unpenalised for his Redcar victory so has to be feared despite the rise in class.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Chance Varian's runner to finally come good at Hamilton
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton pair run in a Monday 39/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton pair run in a Monday 39/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Ryan Moore superboost, insight for Ayr and Newbury action
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Saturday Newbury Rides: Fingers crossed that Richard and Richard have good days at Newbury