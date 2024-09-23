Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Racing Tips: Get With Skelton runner at Warwick say Timeform

Trainer Dan Skelton
Dan Skelton has some strong chances at Warwick on Tuesday

Nic Doggett outlines the Timeform view on the action at Beverley and Warwick on Tuesday...

  • Get With It still unexposed for new yard

  • Osborne runner the one to beat

  • Side with well-handicapped O'Meara gelding

13:47 Warwick - Get With It hard to beat

This drop in trip isn't certain to suit Get With It but it surely won't be long before he opens his account for Dan Skelton and he's still comfortably the most persuasive option.

Fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, the nine-year-old tops Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings having shaped well when 1½ lengths second to Getthepot at Worcester last time, conceding first run to the front-running winner.

Formerly trained by Rose Dobbin, Get With It hasn't been with the yard for long but already looks one to follow.

Recommended Bet

Back Get With It in the 13:47 at Warwick

SBK3/1

15:20 Beverley - Emaraaty Ana given the nod over Clarendon House

Emaraaty Ana, who won a local Group 3 Dukhan Sprint at Doha in February, went close in the Beverley Bullet over C&D three weeks ago and could be hard to beat if replicating that effort on these terms now down in grade.

The experienced eight-year-old looked more his old self that day on the Westwood and is fancied to make the most of the weight he gets here.

Clarendon House is the class rival and would have a good chance of conceding weight all-round at his best, but has been having real trouble at the start this season; a visor is applied in the hope it will aid his focus.

Recommended Bet

Back Emaraaty Ana in the 15:20 at Beverley

SBK4/5

16:30 Beverley - Side with Capital Guarantee

Capital Guarantee, who recorded a hat-trick last summer, strikes as a really well handicapped sort following last week's second at Thirsk.

Sporting cheekpieces for the first time, the David O'Meara-trained four-year-old did too much too soon having been well backed.

Representing an in-form yard, he looks set for another big run off the same mark.

Bottom-weight Captain Corelli bids for a four-timer and is unpenalised for his Redcar victory so has to be feared despite the rise in class.

Recommended Bet

Back Capital Guarantee in the 16:30 at Beverley

SBK2/1

