Tuesday Racing Tips: Court Drive has strong claims say Timeform

Court Drive can strike again

Oakley Boy potentially well treated

Pfingstberg in top form

Court Drive caused a surprise when making a winning debut at odds of 50/1 over seven furlongs at this course and she has shaped well on her last two starts, particularly when only narrowly beaten over this course and distance last week.

That was her best run to date and she was arguably unlucky not to collect, slowly into stride and also not getting the clearest run through, meeting some interference over a furlong out and having to be switched out.

Court Drive ran on all the way to the line once in the clear, though, and she looks a big player in an arguably weaker race now able to race from the same mark.

Recommended Bet Back Court Drive in the 19:10 at Wolverhampton SBK 7/4

Oakley Boy wasn't an expensive purchase - he was resold for £1,000 as a yearling having originally made £22,000 - and he showed only greenness on his debut over an extended five furlongs at Brighton in April.

He had clearly learnt plenty for that initial experience, though, proving a different proposition seven weeks on when opening his account over six furlongs at Chelmsford last month.

Oakley Boy beat a more experienced, odds-on favourite that day, but he hasn't quite run to that same level in two subsequent starts in stronger events back on turf since. While it is too early to say he's ineffective on turf, you can't deny that his best effort by some way has so far come on an artificial surface, so he looks interesting back on the all-weather, and based on his Chelmsford success, a mark of 70 shouldn't be beyond him.

Recommended Bet Back Oakley Boy in the 15:00 at Lingfield SBK 8/1

Pfingstberg built on previous promise when deservedly opening his account over two miles at Lingfield (turf) two starts back, belatedly proving himself on a good mark in the process.

He won with any amount in hand on that occasion, his jockey able to ease him down before the line, and he went incredibly close to following up over the same trip at Newmarket last time.

Pfingstberg was again ridden positively, making the running and kicking on two furlongs out, only to be worn down late on by another well-handicapped rival. He is clearly in top form at present and, with the likelihood of an easy lead, he will remain of interest from just 1lb higher.