Tuesday Racing Tips: Charmaine interesting on handicap debut say Timeform

Lingfield racecourse
There is all-weather racing at Lingfield on Tuesday

Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Lingfield and Southwell on Tuesday...

More to come from Charmaine on handicap debut

Charmaine lost all chance at the start on her debut last summer, but she offered something to work on when hitting the frame in a race which has worked out well on her return from nine months off at Nottingham in May.

Charmaine built on that promise when opening her account at Kempton in September following another short break, taking a big step forward in form terms and finding plenty for pressure to lead close home.

It is worth noting that she is bred to be useful, while her pedigree and how she shaped at Kempton last time strongly point to her progressing again now moving up in trip on her handicap debut. She looks a filly to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet

Back Charmaine in the 13:40 Lingfield

SBK11/2

Timetobenice will relish longer trip

Timetobenice left the form of his debut run well behind when opening his account at Kempton around this time last year and he has improved in defeat since.

He was easy to back, but shaped better than the bare result on his return to an artificial surface at Wolverhampton over an extended nine furlongs last week, denied a run entering the straight, and he was starting to pick up when receiving a hefty bump in the final furlong.

That race didn't get to the bottom of him by any means, and he remains lightly raced, so he looks very interesting turned out quickly, especially now stepping up to a mile and a half (has plenty of stamina in his pedigree).

Recommended Bet

Back Timetobenice in the 17:30 Southwell

SBK5/2

Rousing Encore arrives in top form

Rousing Encore was a useful juvenile for Richard Fahey in 2022 and he has made a promising start for these connections since making the switch earlier this year.

He built on the promise of his first three starts for Ruth Carr when taking advantage of a reduced mark at Ayr last month, very much value for extra after not getting the clearest of passages, impressing with how he went through it and how quickly the deficit was eroded once in the clear.

Rousing Encore has also shaped well in defeat the last twice, too, beaten only narrowly on each occasion, and moving like the best horse at the weights in heavy ground at Doncaster last time.

He is clearly thriving at present, will have no problem with the switch back to the all-weather, and given he's been ridden patiently in recent starts, hopefully he can overcome a wide draw.

Recommended Bet

Back Rousing Encore in the 18:00 Southwell

SBK5/1

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

