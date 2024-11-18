Tuesday Racing Tips: Charmaine interesting on handicap debut say Timeform
Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Lingfield and Southwell on Tuesday...
-
Charmaine remains with plenty of potential
-
Timetobenice shaped better than the result last time
-
Thriving Rousing Encore can resume winning ways
-
It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here
More to come from Charmaine on handicap debut
Charmaine
- J: Daniel Muscutt
- T: James Fanshawe
- F: 9-41
Charmaine lost all chance at the start on her debut last summer, but she offered something to work on when hitting the frame in a race which has worked out well on her return from nine months off at Nottingham in May.
Charmaine built on that promise when opening her account at Kempton in September following another short break, taking a big step forward in form terms and finding plenty for pressure to lead close home.
It is worth noting that she is bred to be useful, while her pedigree and how she shaped at Kempton last time strongly point to her progressing again now moving up in trip on her handicap debut. She looks a filly to keep on the right side.
Timetobenice will relish longer trip
Timetobenice
- J: Harry Davies
- T: Marco Botti
- F: 712-4394
Timetobenice left the form of his debut run well behind when opening his account at Kempton around this time last year and he has improved in defeat since.
He was easy to back, but shaped better than the bare result on his return to an artificial surface at Wolverhampton over an extended nine furlongs last week, denied a run entering the straight, and he was starting to pick up when receiving a hefty bump in the final furlong.
That race didn't get to the bottom of him by any means, and he remains lightly raced, so he looks very interesting turned out quickly, especially now stepping up to a mile and a half (has plenty of stamina in his pedigree).
Rousing Encore arrives in top form
Rousing Encore (Ire)
- J: James Sullivan
- T: Ruth Carr
- F: 40552133
Rousing Encore was a useful juvenile for Richard Fahey in 2022 and he has made a promising start for these connections since making the switch earlier this year.
He built on the promise of his first three starts for Ruth Carr when taking advantage of a reduced mark at Ayr last month, very much value for extra after not getting the clearest of passages, impressing with how he went through it and how quickly the deficit was eroded once in the clear.
Rousing Encore has also shaped well in defeat the last twice, too, beaten only narrowly on each occasion, and moving like the best horse at the weights in heavy ground at Doncaster last time.
He is clearly thriving at present, will have no problem with the switch back to the all-weather, and given he's been ridden patiently in recent starts, hopefully he can overcome a wide draw.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham Festival Focus: Best of the British revealed, but 10/1 French horse appeals most
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Tuesday Racing Tips: Charmaine interesting on handicap debut say Timeform
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
David Power Jockey's Cup: Table Standings after Cheltenham's November meeting
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Bowring and Herrington supply the Monday 104/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Bowring and Herrington supply the Monday 104/1 double