Tuesday Racing Tips: Circe poised to strike again say Timeform

In-form Circe can resume winning ways

Pasha still has more to offer

Frank The Spark still on a good mark

Circe is progressing well this season, finishing fourth in a race which worked out well at Southwell in April and then proving better than ever when gaining her first win in handicaps over a mile at Newbury last month.

She got first run on the favourite that day, but she backed that effort up when shaping better than the bare result in a competitive race at Goodwood last time.

Circe didn't get a clear run through but stayed on well once in the clear, suggesting she's still in top form - she was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag - and she looks very interesting now taking on her elders for the first time moving up to a trip that may unlock further progress.

Recommended Bet Back Circe in the 15:45 at Lingfield SBK 11/4

Pasha looks the part in the flesh and she built on the promise of her debut effort when not beaten far in a race which has produced some useful types at Newmarket on her final start for Freddie & Martyn Meade last season.

She ran to a similar level on her return and debut for this yard over a mile at Newbury in April, beaten six and a quarter lengths by the exciting Economics, just unable to go with the principals in the final furlong.

That was a promising effort and the form looks solid, so this well-bred filly, who cost €100,000 as a yearling, is expected to progress further now in what doesn't look the deepest race of its type.

Recommended Bet Back Pasha in the 15:30 at Nottingham SBK 5/2

Frank The Spark found a jolt of improvement when opening his account at Bath in good style in June, pushed along early before settling in midfield and finding plenty in the closing stages to assert away impressively.

He was very easy to back when not in the same form at Doncaster next time (sweated up beforehand) but he bounced right back to form when runner-up at Ayr last time a fortnight ago.

That was his best performance to date, only just failing to reel in one who was liberated by a switch to front-running tactics and pulling clear of the remainder, so he remains a sprinter to be positive about despite a 4lb rise in the weights.