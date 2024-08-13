Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Racing Tips: Circe poised to strike again say Timeform

Lingfield Racecourse
Timeform's bet of the day comes from Lingfield on Tuesday

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday...

Circe can confirm recent promise

Circe is progressing well this season, finishing fourth in a race which worked out well at Southwell in April and then proving better than ever when gaining her first win in handicaps over a mile at Newbury last month.

She got first run on the favourite that day, but she backed that effort up when shaping better than the bare result in a competitive race at Goodwood last time.

Circe didn't get a clear run through but stayed on well once in the clear, suggesting she's still in top form - she was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag - and she looks very interesting now taking on her elders for the first time moving up to a trip that may unlock further progress.

Recommended Bet

Back Circe in the 15:45 at Lingfield

SBK11/4

Pasha ready to open her account

Pasha looks the part in the flesh and she built on the promise of her debut effort when not beaten far in a race which has produced some useful types at Newmarket on her final start for Freddie & Martyn Meade last season.

She ran to a similar level on her return and debut for this yard over a mile at Newbury in April, beaten six and a quarter lengths by the exciting Economics, just unable to go with the principals in the final furlong.

That was a promising effort and the form looks solid, so this well-bred filly, who cost €100,000 as a yearling, is expected to progress further now in what doesn't look the deepest race of its type.

Recommended Bet

Back Pasha in the 15:30 at Nottingham

SBK5/2

Frank The Spark can get back on the up

Frank The Spark found a jolt of improvement when opening his account at Bath in good style in June, pushed along early before settling in midfield and finding plenty in the closing stages to assert away impressively.

He was very easy to back when not in the same form at Doncaster next time (sweated up beforehand) but he bounced right back to form when runner-up at Ayr last time a fortnight ago.

That was his best performance to date, only just failing to reel in one who was liberated by a switch to front-running tactics and pulling clear of the remainder, so he remains a sprinter to be positive about despite a 4lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet

Back Frank The Spark in the 17:05 at Nottingham

SBK3/1

Now read more horse racing previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Daryl Carter Tips

Cheltenham Festival Focus: Best of the British revealed, but 10/1 French horse appeals most

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter Tips: Mark Milligan steps in with a pair of all-weather bets

  • Mark Milligan
Southwell
Horse Racing Tips

Sunday Horse Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for final day of Cheltenham November meeting

  • Max Liu
Get the best bets and insight from Betfair Sunday racing cheat sheet

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    David Power Jockey's Cup: £1.4 million prize fund offered in new racing initiative

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Cheltenham Greatwood Hurdle fancy simply must go well

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Henderson runner can take control of Greatwood Hurdle

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Be aware of the Skeltons again for Sunday 29/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Be aware of the Skeltons again for Sunday 29/1 double

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

In Excelsis Deo could be a well handicapped horse - Cheltenham Saturday Preview

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Maybe it's Coffey Time - Cheltenham Friday Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Just an incredible story

  • Editor
Weighed In

The 2024 Breeders' Cup De-Brief

  • Editor