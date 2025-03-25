Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a pair to back on the all-weather

Mark is targeting the all-weather on Tuesday

Fahey runner too well handicapped to ignore

Lightly raced filly one to note on handicap debut

It's modest stuff both on the flat and over jumps on Tuesday, but there are a couple that make appeal on Newcastle's all-weather card, starting with one who's becoming too well handicapped to ignore.

Richard Fahey's Life On The Rocks progressed through the ranks on turf last season as he racked up four wins from marks that ranged from 56 to 66.

His final success came in a 0-85 Racing League handicap at Windsor in August and he now finds himself all the way back down in 0-60 company having tumbled back down the weights following some lacklustre efforts through the winter.

While he hasn't really caught fire during the all-weather season, the selection was well backed in a similar race to this at Wolverhampton last time and signalled he was on the way back with a third-place finish, shaping better than the bare result ,too.

He was caught rather wide that day, doing well to be beaten only a length in the end and he's likely to be a big player back in the same grade this time around.

His current mark of 54 is simply so low that he can't be ignored in here and, while there's a possibility he's not quite as good on the all-weather as he is on turf, this is a race that isn't going to take much winning.

Of the opposition, the mare Violeta was back to form with a win over this C&D last time and she may be best placed to take advantage if Life On The Rocks doesn't quite live up to expectations.

Recommended Bet Back Life On The Rocks in the 17:15 Newcastle SBK 3/1

Regular readers will know I have a passion for US racing and Bothy Park's fine American pedigree makes her an ideal candidate to win races on the all-weather.

Tristan Davidson's filly is by Mastery, who was unbeaten in four starts for Bob Baffert before injury curtailed his career when he looked set to go right to the top. She's also out of a mare who was a minor stakes winner from 5f to 7f in the US, so she's bred for this sort of game and certainly caught the eye on her qualifying run last time.

Held up towards the rear in maiden over this C&D, Bothy Park made eye-catching late progress into fourth without being given anything like a hard time.

When you bear in mind her classy pedigree, an opening mark of 54 as she steps into handicaps for the first time could well underestimate the selection to a fair degree.

The one caveat is that she may ultimately prove better over further than the 5f trip she's stuck to in her short career to date, but I'm prepared to take a chance in what's only a modest contest.

If the money comes in for her, that would make me even more confident that we'll see a much-improved performance on what she's shown so far.

Love Rock showed progression to get off the mark at Chelmsford last time and she may emerge as the biggest threat if turning up in the same sort of form.