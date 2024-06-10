Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's trio of tips at Salisbury and Wetherby

Timeform highlight three selections for Tuesday's racing

Chatty a big eyecatcher last time

Xiomara can reverse form

Regal Envoy can follow up

Chatty showed ability on his second start last season, not beaten far under a positive ride and, though he failed to repeat that effort next time at Newcastle, he caught the eye on his recent return and handicap debut at Redcar.

That race was won by his shorter priced stablemate, but there was plenty to glean from his effort, short of room when starting to make headway two furlongs out and not given a hard time afterwards - he also caught the eye of the stewards, who opted to note the explanations from his rider, and Timeform's reporter gave him the Horse In Focus Flag, meaning he is a horse to keep on side.

Chatty finished with plenty of running left at the line, and he is well worth backing to prove himself on a good mark with that run under his belt, while the small 'p' still attached to his rating is there to highlight he is open to further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Chatty in the 20:30 Wetherby SBK 9/1

Xiomara fetched €100,000 as a yearling and is bred to be useful, but she has been brought along gradually, though as expected, showed much improved form on her handicap debut upped to a mile and a quarter at Nottingham last month.

The bulk of the runners in that handicap were unexposed, only the third having run more than six times, and she was only one and a half lengths behind the reopposing Elladonna.

Xiomara still looked rough around the edges on that occasion, too, taking a keen hold in the rear but made good headway in the closing stages without posing a serious threat to the winner.

There should be plenty more to come from her in handicaps - she still has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating - and is now 4 lb better off with Elladonna, so she's taken to reverse that form for a yard who still remain in good form.

Recommended Bet Back Xiomara in the 17:07 Salisbury SBK 11/2

Regal Envoy is now a five-year-old, but she was a two-time winner in handicaps last season, and she produced her best effort of this season when resuming winning ways at Lingfield (turf) 10 days ago.

She appreciated the drop back into 0-75 company on that occasion, while the return to six furlongs also helped, making headway over two furlongs out and still managing to get her head in front despite hanging to her left in the closing stages.

The handicapper has raised her 2lb for that success, which is fair enough - she tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - and she has won at this course in the past. The booking of Oisin Murphy also bodes well and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.