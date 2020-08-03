Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 August

#2 Remlaps Gem - Scone R5 (06:40 BST)

Remlaps Gem was an easy winner here on debut then was sent around at Winx-like odds over 1100m at this track last time but wasn't placed. He pulled up with a cough that day so had a legitimate excuse and much better is expected now. Red Light Dancer finds it hard to win, but should be in the mix again, while Pee Dee is also considered.

#10 Dream Song - Scone R6 (07:20 BST)

The consistent Dream Song chased hard to get up for third over this distance in a Bm58 at Taree last time. She tackles a better race today but receives some nice weight and will be cherry-ripe at the fourth run back from a spell. Light of Uluru finished midfield over 1400m at this track last time out and this looks a shade easier, while Scorched Land arrives in excellent form.

#12 Rose of Savannah - Scone R7 (07:55 BST)

Rose of Savannah had been about the mark in a handful of runs and was finally rewarded last time with a narrow win over 1200m at Tamworth. This looks no harder so another win is on the cards. Martinique takes a big drop in class today and with added fitness she is a serious threat, while Lilly Pilly can also be involved.

