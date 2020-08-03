To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Tuesday
Timeform provide the three best bets from Scone on Tuesday...

"...much better is expected now..."

Timeform on Remlaps Gem

#2 Remlaps Gem - Scone R5 (06:40 BST)

Remlaps Gem was an easy winner here on debut then was sent around at Winx-like odds over 1100m at this track last time but wasn't placed. He pulled up with a cough that day so had a legitimate excuse and much better is expected now. Red Light Dancer finds it hard to win, but should be in the mix again, while Pee Dee is also considered.

#10 Dream Song - Scone R6 (07:20 BST)

The consistent Dream Song chased hard to get up for third over this distance in a Bm58 at Taree last time. She tackles a better race today but receives some nice weight and will be cherry-ripe at the fourth run back from a spell. Light of Uluru finished midfield over 1400m at this track last time out and this looks a shade easier, while Scorched Land arrives in excellent form.

#12 Rose of Savannah - Scone R7 (07:55 BST)

Rose of Savannah had been about the mark in a handful of runs and was finally rewarded last time with a narrow win over 1200m at Tamworth. This looks no harder so another win is on the cards. Martinique takes a big drop in class today and with added fitness she is a serious threat, while Lilly Pilly can also be involved.

Recommended bets

#2 Remlaps Gem - Scone R5 (06:40 BST)
#10 Dream Song - Scone R6 (07:20 BST)
#12 Rose of Savannah - Scone R7 (07:55 BST)

Timeform,

