Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 August

#4 Jack Gave Back - Parx R3 (18:51)

Jack Gave Back posted a career best when beaten just a length into fourth last time and will take plenty of beating if ready to go after a 4-month break. Conquistador Show is a contender as well, while Eddie's Charge makes up the three.

#8 Yellowstone Girl - Parx R4 (19:19)

Yellowstone Girl hasn't been at her best of late but now takes a significant drop in class and looks to have a decent chance on today's terms. Marianna Queen arrives here in a very good vein of form and is the next pick, while Abhaile can't be ruled out of it either.

#3 Mountain Tree - Parx R5 (19:47)

Mountain Tree was fourth in a much stronger contest than this at Monmouth last time and can take advantage of today's softer rivals. Sophos is of interest on stable debut and can chase the selection home, while Tempting The Tiger is also a contender.

