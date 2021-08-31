To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 August

US racing
Timeform highlight the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...now takes a significant drop in class and looks to have a decent chance on today’s terms..."

Timeform on Yellowstone Girl

#4 Jack Gave Back - Parx R3 (18:51)

Jack Gave Back posted a career best when beaten just a length into fourth last time and will take plenty of beating if ready to go after a 4-month break. Conquistador Show is a contender as well, while Eddie's Charge makes up the three.

#8 Yellowstone Girl - Parx R4 (19:19)

Yellowstone Girl hasn't been at her best of late but now takes a significant drop in class and looks to have a decent chance on today's terms. Marianna Queen arrives here in a very good vein of form and is the next pick, while Abhaile can't be ruled out of it either.

#3 Mountain Tree - Parx R5 (19:47)

Mountain Tree was fourth in a much stronger contest than this at Monmouth last time and can take advantage of today's softer rivals. Sophos is of interest on stable debut and can chase the selection home, while Tempting The Tiger is also a contender.

Recommended bets

#4 Jack Gave Back – Parx R3 (18:51)
#8 Yellowstone Girl – Parx R4 (19:19)
#3 Mountain Tree – Parx R5 (19:47)

Philadelphia (US) 31st Aug (R3 6f Claim)

Tuesday 31 August, 6.51pm

Philadelphia (US) 31st Aug (R4 1m Claim)

Tuesday 31 August, 7.19pm

Philadelphia (US) 31st Aug (R5 1m Claim)

Tuesday 31 August, 7.47pm

