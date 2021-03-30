Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 30 March

#7 La Waun - Parx R1 (17:55)

La Waun was an impressive wide-margin winner at this track last time looks the clear pick at the weights in his follow-up bid. Late Breaking News has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and could well come out best of the rest, while Kid d'Oro also commands consideration.

#5 Don't Make It Easy - Parx R5 (19:43)

Don't Make It Easy hasn't been in the best of form lately but makes plenty of appeal now he drops into a lesser grade for the first time in quite a while. Nick The Cardshark could well emerge as best of the opposition, while Hey Jabber Jaw is also a contender.

#5 Owin I Am - Parx R6 (20:10)

Owin I Am has come out narrowly on top in his last two starts (the first over today's C&D) and has strong claims of completing the hat-trick. Kristi's Copilot was below form last time but will be a threat if bouncing back to his best, while Jump Shot also commands respect.

