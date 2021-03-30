To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 30 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...looks the clear pick at the weights..."

Timeform on La Waun

#7 La Waun - Parx R1 (17:55)

La Waun was an impressive wide-margin winner at this track last time looks the clear pick at the weights in his follow-up bid. Late Breaking News has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and could well come out best of the rest, while Kid d'Oro also commands consideration.

#5 Don't Make It Easy - Parx R5 (19:43)

Don't Make It Easy hasn't been in the best of form lately but makes plenty of appeal now he drops into a lesser grade for the first time in quite a while. Nick The Cardshark could well emerge as best of the opposition, while Hey Jabber Jaw is also a contender.

#5 Owin I Am - Parx R6 (20:10)

Owin I Am has come out narrowly on top in his last two starts (the first over today's C&D) and has strong claims of completing the hat-trick. Kristi's Copilot was below form last time but will be a threat if bouncing back to his best, while Jump Shot also commands respect.

Recommended bets

#7 La Waun – Parx R1 (17:55)
#5 Don’t Make It Easy – Parx R5 (19:43)
#5 Owin I Am – Parx R6 (20:10)

