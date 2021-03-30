Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 30 March

Parx (US) 30th Mar (R1 7f Claim)Show Hide
Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
"...looks the clear pick at the weights..."
Timeform on La Waun
La Waun was an impressive wide-margin winner at this track last time looks the clear pick at the weights in his follow-up bid. Late Breaking News has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and could well come out best of the rest, while Kid d'Oro also commands consideration.
#5 Don't Make It Easy - Parx R5 (19:43)
Don't Make It Easy hasn't been in the best of form lately but makes plenty of appeal now he drops into a lesser grade for the first time in quite a while. Nick The Cardshark could well emerge as best of the opposition, while Hey Jabber Jaw is also a contender.
#5 Owin I Am - Parx R6 (20:10)
Owin I Am has come out narrowly on top in his last two starts (the first over today's C&D) and has strong claims of completing the hat-trick. Kristi's Copilot was below form last time but will be a threat if bouncing back to his best, while Jump Shot also commands respect.
