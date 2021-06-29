To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 29 June

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets at Parx

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...makes plenty of appeal with that under her belt..."

Timeform on Wishes And Dreams

#3 Wishes And Dreams - Parx R1 (17:55)

Wishes And Dreams might just have needed the run last time (returning from 4 months off) and makes plenty of appeal with that under her belt. Blitchton Lady did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is a contender as well. Create A Story shouldn't be far away either.

#5 Sweet Willemina - Parx R3 (18:49)

Sweet Willemina was below form last time but was claimed by a barn that does well with new recruits and should put that behind her. La Castiglione comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the rest, while Tale of Kitten also comes into the reckoning.

#7 Koan - Parx R7 (20:37)

A winner here on his penultimate start, Koan wasn't disgraced in a better race that today's last time and should put up a bold show. Jamminwithbrandon has been in good heart of late and should also go close, while Midnight Act also commands respect.

Recommended bets

Philadelphia (US) 29th Jun (R1 7f Claim)

Tuesday 29 June, 5.55pm

Blitchton Lady
Wishes And Dreams
Lil Tater
Create A Story
Four Seasons Girl
Philadelphia (US) 29th Jun (R3 1m Claim)

Tuesday 29 June, 6.49pm

Thrilling Baby
Risques Jewel
La Castiglione
Sweet Willemina
Philadelphia (US) 29th Jun (R7 1m1f Claim)

Tuesday 29 June, 8.37pm

Bumperdoo
Colonel Juan
Lucky Britches
Ekhtibaar
Jamminwithbrandon
Midnight Act
Koan
