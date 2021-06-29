Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 29 June

#3 Wishes And Dreams - Parx R1 (17:55)

Wishes And Dreams might just have needed the run last time (returning from 4 months off) and makes plenty of appeal with that under her belt. Blitchton Lady did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is a contender as well. Create A Story shouldn't be far away either.

#5 Sweet Willemina - Parx R3 (18:49)

Sweet Willemina was below form last time but was claimed by a barn that does well with new recruits and should put that behind her. La Castiglione comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the rest, while Tale of Kitten also comes into the reckoning.

#7 Koan - Parx R7 (20:37)

A winner here on his penultimate start, Koan wasn't disgraced in a better race that today's last time and should put up a bold show. Jamminwithbrandon has been in good heart of late and should also go close, while Midnight Act also commands respect.

