Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 29 June

Philadelphia (US) 29th Jun (R1 7f Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 June, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blitchton Lady
|Wishes And Dreams
|Lil Tater
|Create A Story
|Four Seasons Girl
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
"...makes plenty of appeal with that under her belt..."
Timeform on Wishes And Dreams
#3 Wishes And Dreams - Parx R1 (17:55)
Wishes And Dreams might just have needed the run last time (returning from 4 months off) and makes plenty of appeal with that under her belt. Blitchton Lady did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is a contender as well. Create A Story shouldn't be far away either.
#5 Sweet Willemina - Parx R3 (18:49)
Sweet Willemina was below form last time but was claimed by a barn that does well with new recruits and should put that behind her. La Castiglione comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the rest, while Tale of Kitten also comes into the reckoning.
A winner here on his penultimate start, Koan wasn't disgraced in a better race that today's last time and should put up a bold show. Jamminwithbrandon has been in good heart of late and should also go close, while Midnight Act also commands respect.
Tuesday 29 June, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blitchton Lady
|Wishes And Dreams
|Lil Tater
|Create A Story
|Four Seasons Girl
Tuesday 29 June, 6.49pm
|Back
|Lay
|Thrilling Baby
|Risques Jewel
|La Castiglione
|Sweet Willemina
Tuesday 29 June, 8.37pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bumperdoo
|Colonel Juan
|Lucky Britches
|Ekhtibaar
|Jamminwithbrandon
|Midnight Act
|Koan