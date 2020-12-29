To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 29 December

US racing
Timeform provide three best bets in the US on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Delta Downs on Tuesday...

"...should make a bold show..."

Timeform on No No No

#9 Nickys Guitar - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

A good third over C&D last time, Nickys Guitar is of major interest now going first-off-the-claim for a top barn. See Sassy Run is now with another barn that do well with their claiming recruits and appeals most of the remainder. Miss Mabelee is also a contender.

#7 No No No - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

No No No took a step back in the right direction when fifth over today's C&D last time and should make a bold show. Gemodixie has less on her plate here than in her last race and could well come out best of the remainder. Crescent Lace makes up the three.

#5 She a Hot Mess - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

She a Hot Mess showed plenty of ability when second on debut over 5f here earlier in the month. That came over 5f, and the daughter of Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags looks sure to relish the step up to today's 6.5f distance. Rachie Rach can chase the selection home.

Recommended bets

#9 Nickys Guitar – Delta Downs R2 (19:22)
#7 No No No – Delta Downs R5 (20:43)
#5 She a Hot Mess – Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DeltaD (US) 29th Dec (R2 1m Claim)

Tuesday 29 December, 7.22pm

Mighty Pegasus
Cajun Shots
Jozzy Bell
Ideal Mallory
Last Destiny
Ultimate Challenge
Shes A Fair Catch
Batty
Nickys Guitar
See Sassy Run
Sweet Milagros
Miss Mabelee
DeltaD (US) 29th Dec (R5 5f Claim)

Tuesday 29 December, 8.43pm

Gemodixie
L L L College Fund
Untethered Soul
Zarla
Jewels Of Sorce
C Cs Baby Girl
No No No
Sassy Mallory
Crescent Lace
DeltaD (US) 29th Dec (R6 7f Mdn)

Tuesday 29 December, 9.11pm

Faith And Fire
Rebeccas Music
Ultimate Force
Jump The Gun
She A Hot Mess
Rachie Rach
Shacks River
Poseidons Queen
Fasthappy
