Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 29 December

#9 Nickys Guitar - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

A good third over C&D last time, Nickys Guitar is of major interest now going first-off-the-claim for a top barn. See Sassy Run is now with another barn that do well with their claiming recruits and appeals most of the remainder. Miss Mabelee is also a contender.

#7 No No No - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

No No No took a step back in the right direction when fifth over today's C&D last time and should make a bold show. Gemodixie has less on her plate here than in her last race and could well come out best of the remainder. Crescent Lace makes up the three.

#5 She a Hot Mess - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

She a Hot Mess showed plenty of ability when second on debut over 5f here earlier in the month. That came over 5f, and the daughter of Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags looks sure to relish the step up to today's 6.5f distance. Rachie Rach can chase the selection home.

