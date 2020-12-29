Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 29 December

#2 Soul Connection - Vaal R4 (12:10 GMT)

Soul Connection won back-to-back races over course and distance earlier in the year and should be competitive returned to this trip. He has shaped better than the bare result the last twice and another bold bid is expected. Forbe's Quarry is respected, while Olivia S perhaps the most interesting of the remainder.

#6 Against The Grain - Vaal R7 (13:55 GMT)

Against The Grain's sole win came over this course and distance and he has shaped well on both starts at Turffontein this year. He arguably proved better than ever last time and could still have more to offer, so is of big interest returned to this venue. Valetorio and Finchatton both have solid form and aren't out of things, either.

#7 Fresh From The Us - Vaal R8 (14:30 GMT)

Fresh From The Us broke his maiden at this course in September and, for all he hasn't been in the same form on both starts since, this looks open and he could be worth chancing. Bravo One and Willo'thewisp also command a second look.

