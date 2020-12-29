To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 29 December

South Africa
Timeform provide three best bets in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform identify three bets at Vaal on Tuesday...

"...is of big interest returned to this venue..."

Timeform on Against The Grain

#2 Soul Connection - Vaal R4 (12:10 GMT)

Soul Connection won back-to-back races over course and distance earlier in the year and should be competitive returned to this trip. He has shaped better than the bare result the last twice and another bold bid is expected. Forbe's Quarry is respected, while Olivia S perhaps the most interesting of the remainder.

#6 Against The Grain - Vaal R7 (13:55 GMT)

Against The Grain's sole win came over this course and distance and he has shaped well on both starts at Turffontein this year. He arguably proved better than ever last time and could still have more to offer, so is of big interest returned to this venue. Valetorio and Finchatton both have solid form and aren't out of things, either.

#7 Fresh From The Us - Vaal R8 (14:30 GMT)

Fresh From The Us broke his maiden at this course in September and, for all he hasn't been in the same form on both starts since, this looks open and he could be worth chancing. Bravo One and Willo'thewisp also command a second look.

Recommended bets

#2 Soul Connection - Vaal R4 (12:10 GMT)
#6 Against The Grain - Vaal R7 (13:55 GMT)
#7 Fresh From The Us - Vaal R8 (14:30 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 29th Dec (R7 1400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 29 December, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Golden Pheasant
D Arrivee
Whorly Whorly
Finchatton
Graduate
Against The Grain
Oden
Valetorio
Ivalos Prince
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 29th Dec (R8 1400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 29 December, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tight Five
Birdwatcher
Father Time
Louvain
Banha Bridge
Contrail
Fresh From The Us
Willothewisp
Roger The Dodger
Snow In Seattle
Bravo One
Western Oasis
Master Boulder
Hottentots Holland
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles