Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 27 October

American racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Mountaineer on Tuesday...

"She looks to have good prospects of recording an eighth career success..."

Timeform on Sniff

#8 Victorious Bear - Mountaineer R1 (23:00)

Victorious Bear shaped as if amiss last time and looks worth giving another chance to in this low-level claiming contest. Quetta's In Charge is facing an easier assignment than last time and could well come out best of the rest. Keep Going is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#1 Sniff - Mountaineer R2 (23:22)

Sniff has been in fine form of late and will be hard to beat on these terms. She looks to have good prospects of recording an eighth career success, with Leading Indicator looking the biggest threat, while How Sweep It Is shouldn't be discarded either.

#10 River of Champagne - Mountaineer R4 (00:06)

River of Champagne hasn't been cutting much ice on the all-weather of late but is of major interest returned to dirt and making his first start for a new trainer. Being There faces a much easier task here than in last race and should go close too. We Will Shine also requires a second look.

Tuesday 27 October, 11.00pm

Tuesday 27 October, 11.22pm

Wednesday 28 October, 12.06am

