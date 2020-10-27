To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 27 October

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Kenilworth on Tuesday...

"...likely to progress further still, she is taken to open her account..."

Timeform on Kunming

#3 Kunming - Kenilworth R4 (12:50 GMT)

Kunming showed improved form when finishing fifth in a stronger event than this at Durbanville last time, and likely to progress further still, she is taken to open her account. Hiems Venit is another who should take a hand, while So Flawless shouldn't be ruled out, either.

#4 Night Song - Kenilworth R5 (13:25 GMT)

Night Song opened his account in good style at Durbanville last month and progressed again in defeat over the same course and distance last time. His recent record is hard to argue with and he looks the one to beat again. Lets Boogie Baby is tough to ignore, though, while Celtillus is perhaps the most interesting of the others.

#5 Bad Habit - Kenilworth R7 (14:40 GMT)

This looks a competitive race, but Bad Habit has the best form on offer, and arrives at the top of her game. She proved better than ever in defeat last time, and this course and distance winner can get her head back in front now. Pippielangkous shouldn't be underestimated.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Kunming - Kenilworth R4 (12:50 GMT)
#4 Night Song - Kenilworth R5 (13:25 GMT)
#5 Bad Habit - Kenilworth R7 (14:40 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kenil (RSA) 27th Oct (R4 1600m Plt)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 12.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Silver Maria
Pharr Out
Kunming
Perfect Princess
Kayc Al
Hiems Venit
Beach Bound
Jo Loves
So Flawless
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 27th Oct (R5 1950m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 1.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Half And Half
Silver Sky
Celtillus
Night Song
Big Suze
Lets Boogie Baby
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 27th Oct (R7 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miss Smarty Pants
Durty Nelly
Dark Crystal
Look To
Bad Habit
Dads Catch
Vodka Lime
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles