Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 27 October

#3 Kunming - Kenilworth R4 (12:50 GMT)

Kunming showed improved form when finishing fifth in a stronger event than this at Durbanville last time, and likely to progress further still, she is taken to open her account. Hiems Venit is another who should take a hand, while So Flawless shouldn't be ruled out, either.

#4 Night Song - Kenilworth R5 (13:25 GMT)

Night Song opened his account in good style at Durbanville last month and progressed again in defeat over the same course and distance last time. His recent record is hard to argue with and he looks the one to beat again. Lets Boogie Baby is tough to ignore, though, while Celtillus is perhaps the most interesting of the others.

#5 Bad Habit - Kenilworth R7 (14:40 GMT)

This looks a competitive race, but Bad Habit has the best form on offer, and arrives at the top of her game. She proved better than ever in defeat last time, and this course and distance winner can get her head back in front now. Pippielangkous shouldn't be underestimated.

