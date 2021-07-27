Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 27 July

#6 Capitan Fofo - Parx R2 (18:22)

Capitan Fofo returned to form with a good runner-up finish over today's C&D last time and should take all the beating. The Reign Man is of interest on stable debut and should go close too, while Rules also commands respect.

#6 Monteleone - Parx R3 (18:49)

Monteleone hasn't been in the best of form of late but has been competing in stronger races than today's and much better can be expected on the class-drop. Irish Colonel enters calculations on strike rate here alone and is a contender too, while Jump Shot also makes the shortlist.

#2 You Must Chill - Parx R5 (19:43)

You Must Chill completed the hat-trick here last time and looks sure to go well once more. I Am Redeemed is with a barn that has a good record in state-bred races and can emerge best of the rest, while Get Set is another who demands consideration.

