Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 27 April

US racing
There's racing at Parx on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...looks the clear pick at the weights..."

Timeform on Empress Irene

#7 Empress Irene - Parx R2 (18:00)

Dropping markedly in grade, Empress Irene looks the clear pick at the weights and seems likely to take the beating. Jamie's Wanderlust has less on her plate here than in last race and can emerge second best, while Intervention is another to consider.

#1 Quality Special - Parx R4 (18:58)

Quality Special was beaten only narrowly into third in a similar race to this last time has a decent chance on these terms. Grand Oasis faces an easier task here than in his last race and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Speed Syndrome isn't out of it either.

#2 Town Jack - Parx R6 (20:03)

Town Jak has been in fine form for some time now and look sure to run another an excellent race. Kid d'Oro is another that comes here in a very good vein of form and should go well too, while Star Sign has posted fair efforts on his last two start is also considered.

Philadelphia (US) 27th Apr (R2 6f Claim)

Tuesday 27 April, 6.00pm

Ragazza Carina
Lady Mistress
Drivers License
Running Girl
Jamies Wanderlust
Intervention
Empress Irene
Philadelphia (US) 27th Apr (R4 1m1f Claim)

Tuesday 27 April, 6.58pm

Quality Special
Earthquake
Surfer Boy George
Bad Sueno
Grand Oasis
Speed Syndrome
Kings Gold
Philadelphia (US) 27th Apr (R6 6f Allw)

Tuesday 27 April, 8.03pm

Get Set
Town Jak
Incite
Arrecife
Screen Saver
Star Sign
Kid Doro
