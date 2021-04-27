Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 27 April

#7 Empress Irene - Parx R2 (18:00)

Dropping markedly in grade, Empress Irene looks the clear pick at the weights and seems likely to take the beating. Jamie's Wanderlust has less on her plate here than in last race and can emerge second best, while Intervention is another to consider.

#1 Quality Special - Parx R4 (18:58)

Quality Special was beaten only narrowly into third in a similar race to this last time has a decent chance on these terms. Grand Oasis faces an easier task here than in his last race and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Speed Syndrome isn't out of it either.

#2 Town Jack - Parx R6 (20:03)

Town Jak has been in fine form for some time now and look sure to run another an excellent race. Kid d'Oro is another that comes here in a very good vein of form and should go well too, while Star Sign has posted fair efforts on his last two start is also considered.

