Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 January

#9 Miss Neko - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Miss Neko was returning from a 5-month layoff when only fifth over today's C&D last time. She should strip fitter wit that under her belt and ought to go closer this time. Ladygogently finds herself in a less-deep race this time and may be the one to chase the selection home, while Mitch's Pins also enters the equation.

#5 Zola - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Zola's last four starts have come on turf but her dirt form wasn't too bad before then and she should have a big say back on the main track today. Provided she's ready to go after a break, Brett Brinkman's filly should give it a good go. Ashley Astray returned to form with a good second last time and should be thereabouts once more.

#2 Queenten - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

Queeten hasn't been with the to-notch Karl Broberg barn for long and it's surely only a matter of time before his new handler finds the key to him. Expect her to play a much more prominent role than she did on her first start for this trainer last time. Apalachee Bay needs one to come out to be able to run but will be a threat if managing to get in.

