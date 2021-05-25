To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 25 May

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...brought up the hat-trick with an impressive win here on his most recent outing..."

Timeform on Wentz

#2 Come And Get It - Parx R3 (18:49 BST)

Come And Get It has been in fine form of late and makes plenty of appeal on her first start for a new barn having been claimed following her last start. J J Loves Billy may be the one to give her most to think about, while Zensational Dixie is also considered.

#6 Fortheluvofbourbon - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Fortheluvofbourbon was an impressive winner when last seen at the end of August and should take the all the beating if returning in the same sort of form. Foolish Ghost's last run was a complete write-off when he stumbled at the start, but he'll likely be a big threat this time around.

#6 Wentz - Parx R10 (21:58 BST)

Wentz brought up the hat-trick with an impressive win here on his most recent outing and looks well worth siding with once more. Zoomer struggled a little in stakes company last time but will be a danger back in these calmer waters, while Dixie Drawl makes up the shortlist in an interesting contest.

Recommended bets

Philadelphia (US) 25th May (R3 7f Claim)

Tuesday 25 May, 6.49pm

Bangle Gal
Come And Get It
J J Loves Billy
Angel Raphael
Zensational Dixie
Twirling Dervish
Up Just In Time
Philadelphia (US) 25th May (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Tuesday 25 May, 9.04pm

Smooth B
Johnny Ritt
Shanghai Superfly
Still Having Fun
Genghis
Foolish Ghost
Brilliant Chase
Fortheluvofbourbon
Ego Man
Philadelphia (US) 25th May (R10 1m Allw)

Tuesday 25 May, 9.58pm

Zoomer
Dixie Drawl
Alwaysmining
Flat Out Beautiful
Jump For Alex
Wentz
Bird King
Deal Driven
