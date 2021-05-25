Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 25 May

#2 Come And Get It - Parx R3 (18:49 BST)

Come And Get It has been in fine form of late and makes plenty of appeal on her first start for a new barn having been claimed following her last start. J J Loves Billy may be the one to give her most to think about, while Zensational Dixie is also considered.

#6 Fortheluvofbourbon - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Fortheluvofbourbon was an impressive winner when last seen at the end of August and should take the all the beating if returning in the same sort of form. Foolish Ghost's last run was a complete write-off when he stumbled at the start, but he'll likely be a big threat this time around.

#6 Wentz - Parx R10 (21:58 BST)

Wentz brought up the hat-trick with an impressive win here on his most recent outing and looks well worth siding with once more. Zoomer struggled a little in stakes company last time but will be a danger back in these calmer waters, while Dixie Drawl makes up the shortlist in an interesting contest.

