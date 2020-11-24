To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Remington on Tuesday...

"...should fare much better now dropping markedly in grade..."

Timeform on Beggar

#6 Moonrise Kingdom - Remington R1 (18:00)

Moonrise Kingdom has shaped as if a non-stayer on all three starts at around a mile so today's drop to 6f should see her in a better light. Simona's Choice represents a stable with a decent strike rate here and appeals as best of the opposition in a maiden lacking depth.

#5 Beggar - Remington R3 (18:56)

Beggar faded having raced prominently in stronger company last time and should fare much better now dropping markedly in grade. Strum M B can come out best of the rest, while Rebel Rumble also commands a closer look.

#2 Inagoodway - Remington R5 (19:52)

Inagoodway has been highly tried at times but should find the drop back into claiming company much more palatable. She can win this with something to spare if putting her best foot forward. High Class Euro arrives here in a fair form and appeals for the forecast.

RemP (US) 24th Nov (R1 6f Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 24 November, 6.00pm

Misty Shack
Chim Chim Gemini
Urge
Simonas Choice
La Engreida
Moonrise Kingdom
RemP (US) 24th Nov (R3 6f Claim)

Tuesday 24 November, 6.56pm

Hunter Quick
Varnished
Strum M B
Ronald Dale
Beggar
Rebel Rumble
Jennas Gun Runner
RemP (US) 24th Nov (R5 1m Claim)

Tuesday 24 November, 7.52pm

Rare Poppy
Inagoodway
Gps Amazing Grace
High Class Euro
Soaring Lil Sass
Skirt Warning
Wirewirewire
River Deputy
