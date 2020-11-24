Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 November

RemP (US) 24th Nov (R1 6f Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 24 November, 6.00pm
Timeform select the three best bets at Remington on Tuesday...
"...should fare much better now dropping markedly in grade..."
Timeform on Beggar
#6 Moonrise Kingdom - Remington R1 (18:00)
Moonrise Kingdom has shaped as if a non-stayer on all three starts at around a mile so today's drop to 6f should see her in a better light. Simona's Choice represents a stable with a decent strike rate here and appeals as best of the opposition in a maiden lacking depth.
#5 Beggar - Remington R3 (18:56)
Beggar faded having raced prominently in stronger company last time and should fare much better now dropping markedly in grade. Strum M B can come out best of the rest, while Rebel Rumble also commands a closer look.
#2 Inagoodway - Remington R5 (19:52)
Inagoodway has been highly tried at times but should find the drop back into claiming company much more palatable. She can win this with something to spare if putting her best foot forward. High Class Euro arrives here in a fair form and appeals for the forecast.
