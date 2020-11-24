To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 November

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"She remains well treated on old form..."

Timeform on Rabia The Rebel

#4 Rabia The Rebel - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

Rabia The Rebel is a four-time winner at this course who returned to form when winning at Turffontein last time, defying odds of 50/1 in the process. She remains well treated on old form and is expected to win again. Plum Field shouldn't be underestimated, though.

#9 Holy Man - Vaal R7 (14:30 GMT)

Holy Man has won three times over course and distance, proving better than ever when resuming winning ways in a 15-runner handicap here last time by one and a quarter lengths from the reopossing Written In Stone. Another bold bid is expected from Holy Man and he can prove too strong for Rivonia Boulevard.

#16 Our Biscuit - Vaal R8 (15:00 GMT)

Our Biscuit is a big price, but is worth chancing in an open race on the pick of her form. She remains with just one win in her career, but looks fairly treated back in a handicap. Get Set can play a major role, while Feather The Nest also commands respect.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 24th Nov (R6 1800m Stks)

Tuesday 24 November, 2.00pm

Funky Music
Fsquadron
In The Game
Rabia The Rebel
Fly North
Artisan
Bouncing Tigger
Lainsberg Blue
So Long Spring
Pucker Up
Plum Field
Passion Peach
Piccadilly Square
Vaal (RSA) 24th Nov (R7 1200m Hcap)

Tuesday 24 November, 2.30pm

Angels Power
Double O Eight
Epic Dream
Rivonia Boulevard
Singfonico
State Trooper
Holy Man
Visiway
Vaal (RSA) 24th Nov (R8 1600m Hcap)

Tuesday 24 November, 3.00pm

Fantastical
Twice The Act
Consol Queen
Readysetglo
Get Set
Make A Penny
Burnt Jasper
Feather The Nest
My Elusive
Hottentots Holland
Kisumu
Our Biscuit
Movie Award
