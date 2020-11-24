Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 November

#4 Rabia The Rebel - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

Rabia The Rebel is a four-time winner at this course who returned to form when winning at Turffontein last time, defying odds of 50/1 in the process. She remains well treated on old form and is expected to win again. Plum Field shouldn't be underestimated, though.

#9 Holy Man - Vaal R7 (14:30 GMT)

Holy Man has won three times over course and distance, proving better than ever when resuming winning ways in a 15-runner handicap here last time by one and a quarter lengths from the reopossing Written In Stone. Another bold bid is expected from Holy Man and he can prove too strong for Rivonia Boulevard.

#16 Our Biscuit - Vaal R8 (15:00 GMT)

Our Biscuit is a big price, but is worth chancing in an open race on the pick of her form. She remains with just one win in her career, but looks fairly treated back in a handicap. Get Set can play a major role, while Feather The Nest also commands respect.

