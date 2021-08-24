Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 August

Philadelphia (US) 24th Aug (R11 1m1f Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 24 August, 10.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fast Bob
|The Jones Boy
|The King Cheek
|Fulsome
|Alonzo
|Ridin With Biden
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...
"He should take plenty of stopping..."
Timeform on Fulsome
Sevier is in the form of his life right now having won his last 4 races and is taken to complete the 5-timer. Kalu is unbeaten in his last 2 races and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Naughty Prince may also be involved.
#12 Platinum Paynter - Parx R4 (19:16)
Platinum Paynter has been running well in Grade stakes company and much less on his plate in this handicap. Omnia arrives here on the back of a career-best performance and should go well too, while Pugilist can chase the first two home.
Fulsome is already a winner at today's Grade 3 level and was a fair third in a similar contest last time. He should take plenty of stopping. Ridin With Biden clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and is also likely to be in the mix, while Alonzo makes up the shortlist.
Tuesday 24 August, 10.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fast Bob
|The Jones Boy
|The King Cheek
|Fulsome
|Alonzo
|Ridin With Biden
Join to place betsJoin today