Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 August

#9 Sevier - Parx R3 (18:49)

Sevier is in the form of his life right now having won his last 4 races and is taken to complete the 5-timer. Kalu is unbeaten in his last 2 races and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Naughty Prince may also be involved.

#12 Platinum Paynter - Parx R4 (19:16)

Platinum Paynter has been running well in Grade stakes company and much less on his plate in this handicap. Omnia arrives here on the back of a career-best performance and should go well too, while Pugilist can chase the first two home.

#6 Fulsome - Parx R11 (22:50)

Fulsome is already a winner at today's Grade 3 level and was a fair third in a similar contest last time. He should take plenty of stopping. Ridin With Biden clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and is also likely to be in the mix, while Alonzo makes up the shortlist.

