Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 24 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"He should take plenty of stopping..."

Timeform on Fulsome

#9 Sevier - Parx R3 (18:49)

Sevier is in the form of his life right now having won his last 4 races and is taken to complete the 5-timer. Kalu is unbeaten in his last 2 races and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Naughty Prince may also be involved.

#12 Platinum Paynter - Parx R4 (19:16)

Platinum Paynter has been running well in Grade stakes company and much less on his plate in this handicap. Omnia arrives here on the back of a career-best performance and should go well too, while Pugilist can chase the first two home.

#6 Fulsome - Parx R11 (22:50)

Fulsome is already a winner at today's Grade 3 level and was a fair third in a similar contest last time. He should take plenty of stopping. Ridin With Biden clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and is also likely to be in the mix, while Alonzo makes up the shortlist.

Recommended bets

#9 Sevier – Parx R3 (18:49)
#12 Platinum Paynter – Parx R4 (19:16)
#6 Fulsome – Parx R11 (22:50)

Philadelphia (US) 24th Aug (R11 1m1f Stks)

Tuesday 24 August, 10.50pm

